As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Price Rose, Scott & Selber Trimmed by $2.42 Million Its Stake; Zimmer Partners LP Has Upped Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) Position by $105.79 Million

Zimmer Partners Lp increased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 79.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp bought 1.79 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The hedge fund held 4.04 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240.30 million, up from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.42. About 664,962 shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 22/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE OWN REACTORS IN NEW JERSEY; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Public Service Enterprise Group Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP – INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAM PROVIDES OPPORTUNITY FOR ANNUAL GROWTH OF 8 TO 10 PCT IN CO’S RATE BASE; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $3.00 TO $3.20, EST. $3.11; 26/04/2018 – PSEG settles U.S. power market violation allegations; 13/04/2018 – PSEG: HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION STARTS SCHEDULED REFUELING; 13/04/2018 – PSEG Nuclear’s Hope Creek Generating Station Begins Refueling Outage and Sets New Records; 14/03/2018 PSEG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – KATHLEEN LALLY TO RETIRE AS VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS, PSEG; 17/04/2018 – PSEG Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend For Second Quarter Of 2018

Scott & Selber Inc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) by 50.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc sold 4,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 4,091 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, down from 8,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $501.79. About 131,980 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $159 activity.

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50B and $8.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 767,319 shares to 2.95M shares, valued at $205.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) by 1.97M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.21M shares, and cut its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 106,655 are owned by Calamos Advsr. Duncker Streett & invested in 0.08% or 5,600 shares. 720 were accumulated by Riggs Asset Managment. Sumitomo Life Insur has invested 0.42% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Farmers & Merchants Invests has 1,521 shares. Arbor Inv Advsr Limited Co reported 0.11% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Ent Corporation accumulated 1,225 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 53,005 shares. Salzhauer Michael invested in 0.25% or 8,500 shares. D E Shaw And accumulated 82,990 shares. Moreover, Victory Cap Mgmt Inc has 0.04% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Hartford Financial Management Incorporated owns 2,500 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 1.28 million shares. Murphy Management reported 33,636 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Jennison Limited reported 1.11 million shares.

More notable recent Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “sPower and PSEG Long Island Help New York Move Towards Ambitious Clean Energy Goals – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “1 Stat Shows Coal-Fired Power Plants Have Passed the Point of No Return – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The 10 Best Stocks to Invest in for August – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:PEG) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Henry Schein (HSIC) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intuitive Surgical: Minimally Invasive Surgery Leader, Minimal Appeal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuitive Surgical Enters Oversold Territory (ISRG) – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amedisys (AMED) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Margins Decline – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan Communications stated it has 180 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 474 shares. Redmond Asset Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.63% or 2,520 shares. Highlander Capital Llc owns 3,000 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 150 shares. Moreover, Spc Fincl has 0.22% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Acropolis Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 450 shares. Kentucky Retirement invested in 0.28% or 5,006 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd holds 0.06% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 1,119 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 164 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 344,672 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd has 0.17% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 342,528 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP holds 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 9 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company holds 26,891 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Baillie Gifford And has 1.35% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 2.16 million shares.

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21M and $191.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 11,272 shares to 14,572 shares, valued at $973,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $271.99 million for 53.16 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.