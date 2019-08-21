As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Price Rose, Picton Mahoney Asset Management Decreased Holding; Teleflex (TFX) Shareholder Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Trimmed Position by $3.07 Million as Market Value Rose

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 11.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc sold 10,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 79,907 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.15M, down from 90,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $368.84. About 42,355 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 27/04/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated to Host Analyst & Investor Day on May 11, 2018; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN $9.55 AND $9.75 TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN $9.70 AND $9.90; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical- Teleflex MEDICAL WECK Visistat 35. Used for the external skin closure of lacerations; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Sees FY18 Revenue Up 15%-16%; 18/05/2018 – NeoTract Announces American Urological Association (AUA) Recommendation of UroLift® System as a Standard of Care Option for th; 31/05/2018 – Teleflex to Showcase Key Anesthesia Products at Euroanesthesia 2018 (“ESA”) in Copenhagen; 01/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q Adj EPS $2.15; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – NEW RESTRUCTURING PLAN TO FURTHER IMPROVE COMPANY COST STRUCTURE ANNOUNCED

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 1,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 62,852 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.86 million, down from 64,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $4.68 during the last trading session, reaching $502.51. About 131,166 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc, which manages about $946.15 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvent Electric Plc by 65,915 shares to 697,586 shares, valued at $18.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC) by 40,382 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TFX shares while 127 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.39 million shares or 10.12% less from 44.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 1.81% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 18,558 shares. Macquarie Gp stated it has 0.01% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Voya Investment Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 21,371 shares. Franklin has invested 0.09% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.03% or 13,230 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 11,514 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com accumulated 9,256 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Group Llc has invested 0% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) has 0% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 4 shares. Kistler has invested 0.04% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Camarda Advsr Lc accumulated 13 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 7,640 are owned by Tributary Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Norinchukin Bankshares The holds 0.03% or 8,689 shares. Principal Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). 1,554 are owned by Roosevelt Grp Incorporated Inc.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $356,250 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset owns 18,048 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc holds 16,240 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp, Missouri-based fund reported 42,584 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 213,367 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 2.32M shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Clal Insurance Enterprises Hldg has 54,000 shares. Kwmg Limited Company stated it has 15 shares. Marketfield Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 3.18% or 13,144 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability stated it has 43,860 shares. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.18% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company holds 1,917 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il has 1,965 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.08% or 1,002 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) reported 212 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.08% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.73 million activity.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd by 109,000 shares to 365,000 shares, valued at $7.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 4,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).