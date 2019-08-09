As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Price Rose, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Boosted Holding; Icon Advisers Has Trimmed Msci (MSCI) Position by $356,400

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 7.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 1,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 19,691 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24M, up from 18,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $7.58 during the last trading session, reaching $511.83. About 73,196 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 14.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 10,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 12,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $224.14. About 57,037 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Msci’s Senior Unsecured Note; 09/03/2018 – SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Above 50-D-MA; 29/05/2018 – China’s MSCI Inclusion Is a ‘Big Change,’ Oasis’ Wheatley Says (Video); 14/03/2018 – MSCI Launches 12 New China lndexes to Prepare Global Investors for Next Step of China A Inclusion Process; 19/03/2018 – MSCI Announces Retirement of Rodolphe Vallee and Patrick Tierney From Bd and Appointment of Robert Ashe as Lead Director; 23/05/2018 – UBS ETF CH – MSCI Switzerland Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – MSCI SAYS DROPS ZTE 0763.HK 000063.SZ FROM MSCI CHINA, MSCI CHINA A INCLUSION AND MSCI CHINA A LARGE CAP INDEXES; 09/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – 37 Interactive Entertainment Will Be Added to MSCI lndexes; 15/05/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Telecom Services UCITS ETF Below 50-D-MA

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CHTR, ISRG, CL – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock – Nasdaq” published on February 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Healthcare Stocks That Are Feeling Sick – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Movers 07/18 (RRGB) (SKX) (CRWD) Higher; (MVIS) (ISRG) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81 million and $739.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 16,840 shares to 44,485 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 66,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,057 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $4.50 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Missouri-based Svcs Corporation has invested 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Bahl And Gaynor has 0.05% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Blackrock holds 8.42M shares. The Connecticut-based Conning has invested 0.06% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Northern Trust Corp has 0.19% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1.34M shares. New York-based Gamco Inc Et Al has invested 0.03% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Northeast Investment Management stated it has 28,140 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Cap Impact Limited Company has invested 0.76% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Moreover, Guggenheim Limited Liability Co has 0.23% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Fdx Advsrs reported 1,992 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Woodstock Corp invested 4.09% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Weiss Multi accumulated 3,000 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 4,385 shares. Waddell And Reed Financial holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 497,782 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Association Oh owns 1,570 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Llc owns 16,279 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Seatown Pte Ltd owns 155,700 shares or 3.65% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 156,482 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ftb Inc invested 0.01% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc stated it has 2,749 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt stated it has 0.62% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Hillhouse Cap Mgmt Limited has 1.06% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 128,301 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv owns 0.05% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 30,762 shares. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 97,541 shares. Pension Ser has invested 0.09% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Alliancebernstein Lp, a New York-based fund reported 699,244 shares. Contravisory holds 3,498 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $3.33 million activity.