As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Price Rose, Ithaka Group Has Raised Its Holding by $415,532; As Stmicroelectronics Nv (STM) Stock Value Declined, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Has Lifted by $1.16 Million Its Holding

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 793 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 38,770 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.34M, up from 37,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $523.37. About 183,597 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Stmicroelectronics Nv (STM) by 141.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 68,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.44% . The institutional investor held 116,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04M, up from 48,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Stmicroelectronics Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.17. About 1.21M shares traded. STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) has declined 15.67% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical STM News: 28/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-European chipmakers hit by self-driving car worries; 20/04/2018 – STMicroelectronics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – STMicroelectronics Cooperated with Synelixis and Academic Institutions to Build a Simulation Framework for Parallel Systems Fin; 06/03/2018 ST MIcro: CEO Bozotti Passes the Keys to the Ferrari — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – STMICROELECTRONICS STM.PA : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL, RAISES TARGT PRICE TO EUR 18 FROM EUR 16; 26/03/2018 – ITALY’S FTSE MIB RISES 0.2%; STMICROELECTRONICS GAINS; 21/05/2018 – STMicroelectronics Publishes its 21st Annual Sustainability Report; 31/05/2018 – STMICROELECTRONICS NV – SUPERVISORY BOARD HAS APPROVED ESTABLISHMENT OF A NEWLY FORMED EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE; 25/04/2018 – STMICROELECTRONICS CEO BOZOTTI SEES “STRONG DEMAND ON AUTOMOTIVE EVERYWHERE”, NO SIGN OF ACCUMULATION OF INVENTORIES; 26/03/2018 – Macronix 8-bit I/O Flash Memory Complements STMicroelectronics STM32L4+ Discovery Kit for Higher Performing Smart Devices and E

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $659.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 11,570 shares to 18,430 shares, valued at $19.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Karp Capital Mngmt Corporation reported 0.76% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 21,323 were reported by Jane Street Group Inc Ltd. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gru invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc Ltd Liability Co stated it has 12,394 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De reported 910,264 shares. Boston Private Wealth has invested 0.1% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 64,985 were accumulated by Stephens Investment Mngmt Grp Lc. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.18% or 22,264 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 970 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability accumulated 24,990 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Il invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). M&T Fincl Bank accumulated 26,388 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0.62% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0.2% or 190,568 shares. Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 872 shares.

