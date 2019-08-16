As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Price Rose, Holder Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding by $30.15 Million; State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Cut Its Holding in Caterpillar Del (CAT) by $1.03 Million as Stock Declined

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue sold 7,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 80,099 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85 million, down from 87,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $115.25. About 4.12M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month North America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 25%; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 1 percent; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Raises 2018 View To EPS $9.75-EPS $10.75; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.75 TO $8.75; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: CATERPILLAR EU STAGE V ENGINES SET HIGH STANDARDS; 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-Q; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough trade stance as U.S. officials push negotiations; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH UP 27 PCT – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR EXPECTS RESOURCE INDUSTRY MARGINS TO NARROW; 06/03/2018 – CAT: CONTINUE TO SEE CHINA STRENGTH, HAD EXPECTED SOME SOFTNESS

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 69.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 52,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 23,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.24M, down from 76,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $499.87. About 445,829 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63B for 9.97 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) by 16,028 shares to 109,889 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 3,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Holdg Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Dnb Asset Management As reported 114,581 shares. Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech holds 16,331 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset reported 126,534 shares. Moors & Cabot Inc has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 23,475 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Prns Lc. Boston And Mngmt reported 3,282 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 6,660 shares in its portfolio. 9,183 are held by Dupont Capital Mngmt. Metropolitan Life Ins New York has 0.32% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 597,903 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel accumulated 1,768 shares. Moneta Invest Advsr Ltd Company owns 20,112 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% or 35,006 shares in its portfolio. Novare Cap Management Limited Company holds 1,600 shares. Fayez Sarofim reported 26,678 shares.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00M for 52.95 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 185,300 shares to 2.67M shares, valued at $129.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 17,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 5,909 shares. California-based Blume Cap has invested 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Axa, France-based fund reported 307,366 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Ltd Liability owns 483 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Co has 0.16% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Millennium Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.33% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Moreover, Ok has 0.21% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 3,475 shares. Advisor Lc holds 0.17% or 2,371 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability invested in 64 shares or 0% of the stock. National Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Rothschild Inv Il reported 1,125 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Liability invested in 264,144 shares. Bluestein R H stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Regions, Alabama-based fund reported 7,975 shares. Moreover, Cookson Peirce & has 0.03% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 716 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $3.73 million activity.