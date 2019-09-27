As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Price Rose, Green Valley Investors Has Lowered by $2.97 Million Its Position; Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Stake in Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) Upped by $35.09 Million as Share Value Rose

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) by 17.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 3.90M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.01% . The institutional investor held 26.47 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $259.96 million, up from 22.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Banco Bradesco S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 7.18M shares traded. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 35.25% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 12/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN BANK BRADESCO APPROVES RAISING CAPITAL BY 8 BLN REAIS- FILING; 13/03/2018 – CEO LAZARI SAYS BRADESCO AIMS TO SELL 2 PRODUCTS PER CLIENT BY YEAR-END, UP FROM 1.6 CURRENTLY; 27/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SAYS NEW CEO OF INSURANCE ARM WILL BE VINICIUS ALMEIDA ALBERNAZ, CURRENT HEAD OF ASSET MANAGEMENT DIVISION; 12/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN BANK BRADESCO APPOINTS DENISE PAVARINA AS INVESTOR RELATIONS DIRECTOR; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SAYS LOAN-LOSS PROVISIONS MAY END 2018 AT THE BOTTOM OF THE ESTIMATED RANGE; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead the efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 04/04/2018 – BRADESCO CEO SEES LITTLE IMPACT FROM CHANGE IN DEBIT CARD FEES; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- VALE SHAREHOLDERS STILL DECIDING ON TRANSACTION MODEL BEFORE HIRING BANKS TO MANAGE OFFERING; 04/04/2018 – BANCO BRADESCO EXPECTS RETURN ON INVESTMENT IN DIGITAL BANK ‘NEXT’ COMING IN 3 YEARS; 04/04/2018 – BRASIL BROKERS SIGNS 3-YEAR PARTNERSHIP W/BRADESCO

Green Valley Investors Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 14.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc sold 5,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 34,207 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.94M, down from 39,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $9.56 during the last trading session, reaching $533.73. About 432,883 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00M for 56.54 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Optimum Invest Advsr stated it has 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership owns 679,466 shares. Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech stated it has 209,672 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.04% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Davy Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 1,309 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Tybourne Cap Mgmt (Hk) Ltd accumulated 127,045 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Llc holds 49,386 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Everett Harris And Ca, California-based fund reported 1,150 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl Inc holds 422,097 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Geode Mgmt Llc accumulated 1.78 million shares or 0.23% of the stock. Northcoast Asset Mngmt holds 1,442 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust has invested 0.05% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Advisors Ok has invested 0.22% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Landscape Cap Mngmt stated it has 7,030 shares. Van Eck Associates holds 2,215 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 70,345 shares to 494,699 shares, valued at $111.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 19,600 shares to 286,395 shares, valued at $10.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 16,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,600 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).