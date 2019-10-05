As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Price Rose, Edgewood Management Has Boosted by $13.78 Million Its Holding; Ventas (VTR) Stake Held by Charter Trust Company

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 26,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 2.45M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29 billion, up from 2.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $529.18. About 392,949 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in Ventas Incorporated (VTR) by 62.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 7,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 19,949 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36 million, up from 12,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Ventas Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $74.56. About 1.36 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – EXPECTS $1.25 BLN IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Re-Appoints Leadership; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO AHP HEALTH PARTNERS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salem Investment Counselors accumulated 0.44% or 9,054 shares. C Gru Holdg A S invested 0.27% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated holds 128 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ativo Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,888 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Cypress Cap Grp Inc accumulated 599 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Susquehanna Intl Gp Llp invested in 73,004 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nomura holds 0.01% or 4,711 shares in its portfolio. Aimz Inv Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 390 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt invested in 470,499 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 10,103 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 397 are held by Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability. 525 were accumulated by Clean Yield. Tiemann Invest Limited Liability Company reported 0.3% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 275 are held by Spectrum Mgmt Group Inc Inc. Alpine Woods Invsts Llc stated it has 19,592 shares.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $30.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 13,490 shares to 33,509 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 39,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,585 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 47 investors sold VTR shares while 185 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 313.78 million shares or 4.88% more from 299.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 85,122 were accumulated by Fil Ltd. Parkside Bank & Trust Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Commonwealth Bankshares Of accumulated 40,421 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 110,200 shares. Huntington Bancshares invested in 2,062 shares. Andra Ap invested in 0.19% or 98,800 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 17,204 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 99,482 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 271,018 shares. Cutter And Brokerage stated it has 50,927 shares. State Street Corp has 26.26M shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd accumulated 0.07% or 34,529 shares. Manufacturers Life The has 0.03% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 351,425 shares. Da Davidson accumulated 56,157 shares or 0.07% of the stock. The New York-based M&R Cap Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $859.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,069 shares to 163,716 shares, valued at $7.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr (XLK) by 6,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 554,304 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).

