As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Price Rose, Cadinha & Co Decreased by $7.45 Million Its Position; North American Management Upped Position in Baxter Intl (BAX) by $1.89 Million as Share Price Rose

North American Management Corp increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 41.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp bought 23,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 79,262 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45 million, up from 55,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $87.15. About 1.90 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.70; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR YEAR; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – DOES NOT EXPECT ANY FURTHER REVENUE IMPACT RELATED TO RECOVERY EFFORTS IN PUERTO RICO; 10/04/2018 – Transdermal Drug Delivery Billion Dollar Market Rising Expectations in Resurgent Biotech Sector; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Baxter International To Baa1 From Baa2, Stable Outlook; 14/05/2018 – Clearwater Compliance Announces Appointment of Steve Cagle as Chief Executive Officer and Baxter Lee as Chief Financial Officer; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale of RECOTHROM(R) and PREVELEAK(R) to Baxter; 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the Intl Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – BRENT BAXTER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 36.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 13,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 23,015 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.13M, down from 36,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $7.6 during the last trading session, reaching $497.66. About 309,866 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $275.27M for 52.72 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $510.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 6,221 shares to 56,740 shares, valued at $16.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,052 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36 billion and $600.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7,465 shares to 125,761 shares, valued at $19.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 5,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 196,741 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (DGRO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.