As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Shares Rose, Shareholder Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Lowered Holding by $766,650; Cohen Capital Management Increased Holding in Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) by $500,563

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 71,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The institutional investor held 340,933 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 269,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $379.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $11.07. About 265,555 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 08/03/2018 All countries hit by US metals tariffs can negotiate exclusions -AP report; 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 32.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 1,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 2,742 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 4,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $13.37 during the last trading session, reaching $510.58. About 228,898 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00M for 54.09 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 3,441 shares to 117,798 shares, valued at $13.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 361,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (QUAL).

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PerkinElmer (PKI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuitive Surgical Moves Up In Market Cap Rank, Passing Dominion Energy – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Down 7.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on May 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuitive Announces Transition of Chief Operating Officer Sal Brogna after Two Decades of Service – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.01% or 474 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Ftb Advsrs Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Factory Mutual Ins Co stated it has 27,000 shares. Paloma Mngmt Company has invested 0.03% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd holds 8,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Element Management Lc holds 3,508 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno invested in 3.11% or 33,000 shares. Fiduciary Tru stated it has 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Qci Asset Management Incorporated Ny has 125 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Franklin Resource Incorporated invested 0.25% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Co accumulated 0.01% or 28 shares. Hollencrest Mgmt has invested 0.13% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 3,245 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability invested 0.95% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $23.09 million activity. $1.09 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was sold by Myriam Curet on Friday, March 8. $3.94M worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was sold by MOHR MARSHALL on Tuesday, February 5.

Cohen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $494.02 million and $414.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc by 22,416 shares to 40,357 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.