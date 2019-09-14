As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Shares Rose, Shareholder First Republic Investment Management Has Increased Position; As Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Valuation Declined, Ashmore Group Plc Cut Holding by $14.86 Million

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 2,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The hedge fund held 81,638 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.82M, up from 79,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $523.22. About 383,587 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M

Ashmore Group Plc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 75.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc sold 381,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 121,191 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.75M, down from 502,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $44.74. About 6.14M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Plc invested 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Transamerica Financial Advsr reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 1,952 were reported by Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.23% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Moreover, Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd has 1.51% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). The Maryland-based Df Dent & Com Inc has invested 2.47% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Davy Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.22% or 1,309 shares. 899,840 are held by Amer Century Cos. Mckinley Mgmt Ltd Liability Company Delaware holds 0.56% or 16,734 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life accumulated 22,693 shares. Moreover, Kemper Master Retirement Tru has 0.95% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com owns 0.02% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 765 shares. Jag Cap Management Lc owns 7,195 shares. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 81 shares. Private Advisor Grp Lc holds 0.07% or 6,908 shares in its portfolio.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $18.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 380,820 shares to 19,540 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 18,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 639,969 shares, and cut its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD).

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity.

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $178.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR) by 383,418 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $10.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.