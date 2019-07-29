As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Shares Declined, Mckinley Capital Management Has Lowered by $339,150 Its Holding; Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Shareholder Chatham Capital Group Increased Holding by $483,353

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc sold 595 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15,714 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.97 million, down from 16,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $529.18. About 170,760 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 37,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,194 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 89,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.77. About 93,943 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 9.69% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2; 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK; 02/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80 million and $388.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 13,130 shares to 257,464 shares, valued at $20.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 2,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,024 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

More notable recent Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation’s (NYSE:MNR) ROE Of 2.9% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Monmouth Real Estate: Green Sprouts Trumps Securities Doubts – Seeking Alpha” published on March 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Monmouth Real Estate To Participate In Nareit’s REITweek: 2019 Investor Conference – PRNewswire” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Sunday Breakfast: Stocks To Watch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. (TRWH) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 16 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $567,555 activity. The insider HERSTIK NEAL bought 779 shares worth $10,002. LANDY MICHAEL P bought $27,675 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) on Tuesday, March 19. 152 shares valued at $1,999 were bought by Miller Kevin S. on Monday, June 17. 38 shares were bought by Rytter Katie, worth $500 on Monday, June 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Vident Advisory Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 84,924 shares. Jrm Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corp reported 202,133 shares. Earnest Prns Llc accumulated 1,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 800,079 shares. Oppenheimer Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Saratoga & Invest stated it has 27,545 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 35,300 were accumulated by National Bank Of Montreal Can. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0% or 20,236 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Com holds 0% or 135,881 shares. Wellington Gru Llp stated it has 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Fmr Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 1.33M shares. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 138,890 shares. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Albert D Mason Incorporated invested in 0.52% or 53,580 shares.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00M for 56.06 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $23.09 million activity. On Tuesday, July 23 Myriam Curet sold $2.65M worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 4,974 shares. GUTHART GARY S also sold $14.65 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 45,715 were accumulated by Hudson Valley Invest Advisors Adv. Lpl Finance Limited Liability reported 0.03% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 37,684 were reported by Meritage Portfolio Mngmt. Duncker Streett has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Aviva Public Ltd Llc reported 42,962 shares stake. Mackenzie Finance holds 0.01% or 10,620 shares. 116 were reported by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com. Mai Cap Mgmt reported 404 shares. Johnson Counsel, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,436 shares. West Oak Cap Llc holds 0.02% or 54 shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested in 18,092 shares. Fort Washington Inv Oh holds 0% or 500 shares. Waters Parkerson & Ltd Company invested in 0.05% or 1,010 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 1,684 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 3.11% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 33,000 shares.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock – Nasdaq” published on February 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 18, 2019 : MSFT, ISRG, COF, ETFC, PBCT, SKX, WAL, OZK, GBCI, EXPO, INDB, FFBC – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuitive Surgical Moves Up In Market Cap Rank, Passing Dominion Energy – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13B and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 6,322 shares to 165,535 shares, valued at $15.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 8,734 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,636 shares, and has risen its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).