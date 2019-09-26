As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Share Value Rose, Sivik Global Healthcare Has Trimmed Position; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Apriem Advisors Cut Stake

Apriem Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors sold 242 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,775 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.04 million, down from 5,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $858.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $32.5 during the last trading session, reaching $1735.83. About 1.79 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon’s home robot sounds like a Roomba with Alexa; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO RAISE PRIME SUBSCRIPTION PRICE TO $119 FROM $99 IN US; 13/03/2018 – Amazon recalls power banks due to fire, chemical burn hazards; 03/04/2018 – NashvilleBusJrnl: Exclusive: Amazon scout team visits Nashville; 09/03/2018 – Amazon-Berkshire-JPM health care venture is scouting CEOs — with help from VC John Doerr; 15/04/2018 – Partner Communications Enters Collaboration Agreement With Amazon Prime Video in Israel; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could do a lot to fix the US health care system – but Walmart could do more; 07/03/2018 – Medsphere Simplifies EHR Adoption, Moves CareVue EHR to Amazon Web Services; 30/04/2018 – “The most important” thing Jeff Bezos is working on has hit another milestone

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The hedge fund held 7,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.93M, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $6.01 during the last trading session, reaching $539. About 230,234 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07

Apriem Advisors, which manages about $424.33 million and $319.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,926 shares to 94,166 shares, valued at $6.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 35,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,974 shares, and has risen its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Wealth Planning Limited Liability Com holds 0.31% or 2,274 shares in its portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Limited stated it has 3,432 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. 23,513 are owned by Badgley Phelps Bell. Hyman Charles D holds 1,047 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Pettee Investors invested in 556 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management owns 4,264 shares. Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Limited invested 7.75% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Herald Investment Mgmt Limited has invested 0.61% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jupiter Asset Limited reported 1,995 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust reported 36,678 shares or 2.04% of all its holdings. Spears Abacus Advsrs Lc owns 140 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rockland Tru has 0.14% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 752 shares. Allen Mgmt Ltd, New York-based fund reported 80,550 shares. Lyon Street Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 801 shares. Timessquare Capital Management Lc, New York-based fund reported 8,808 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 94.34 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21 million and $413.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com Stk (NYSE:LH) by 10,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $6.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seattle Genetics Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com Stk (NYSE:EW).

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00M for 57.10 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiduciary reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 5,255 are owned by Trustmark Bancshares Department. Brighton Jones Ltd Llc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1,100 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.21% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust reported 2,975 shares. 62,269 were reported by Amp Capital Invsts. 461 are held by Zwj Invest Counsel. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 81,603 shares or 0.21% of the stock. C M Bidwell Ltd holds 4 shares. Argent Tru holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 742 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.21% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.25% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 2.45 million shares. Fort Washington Advisors Oh stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 765 were reported by Chicago Equity Prns Limited Co. 58,127 are held by Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity.