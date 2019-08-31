As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Share Value Rose, Pittenger & Anderson Has Raised by $779,190 Its Position; Tobam Has Boosted Position in Newell Rubbermaid (NWL)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 27.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 1,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 6,279 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, up from 4,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $511.34. About 583,443 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Tobam increased its stake in Newell Rubbermaid Inc (NWL) by 84.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 53,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 116,021 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 62,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Newell Rubbermaid Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 3.09M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands appoints four of Carl Icahn’s nominees to its board; 27/03/2018 – NEWELL – NEW BOARD COMMITTED TO REALIZING REPORTED OPER INCOME IMPROVEMENTS OF AT LEAST $800 MLN OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, INCLUDING MINIMUM OF $300 MLN IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Widen Unveils 2018 Connectivity Report; 23/04/2018 – Steele Will Be Appointed to Newell Finance Committee; 14/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS SAYS STARBOARD DID NOT APPROACH MANAGEMENT OR BOARD TO SEEK ENGAGEMENT PRIOR TO GIVING NOTICE OF ITS BOARD NOMINATIONS; 07/05/2018 – Fitch: Newell Brands Rating Outlook Has Been Revised to Negative From Stable; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181282: Carlyle Partners VI, L.P.; Newell Brands Inc; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: About 50% of New Portfolio Will Be Legacy Newell Rubbermaid Businesses; 03/04/2018 – ASTROS AND JOSTENS UNVEIL 2017 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP RINGS IN SPECIAL PREGAME CEREMONY; 07/05/2018 – ROBBINS: AT NEWELL MARGINS HAVE QUITE A WAY TO GO

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 24,178 shares to 65,679 shares, valued at $3.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 8,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,188 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $3.73 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Retail Bank Division has invested 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Da Davidson holds 0.03% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 2,747 shares. Tcw Gp stated it has 36,579 shares. Raymond James Finance Advsrs invested in 0.11% or 46,221 shares. Atika Capital Mngmt reported 2.09% stake. Pittenger & Anderson Inc stated it has 0.28% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Wms Prns Limited Liability Com, Maryland-based fund reported 646 shares. Credit Agricole S A has 46,213 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Campbell & Comm Inv Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 942 shares. Sun Life Inc reported 0.02% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.55% or 1.49M shares in its portfolio. 166,817 are owned by Principal Financial Group Inc. Amalgamated Bankshares reported 17,173 shares stake. New York-based Stone Run Capital Lc has invested 0.25% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Swiss Natl Bank invested in 0.24% or 381,246 shares.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $78,800 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgewater Assocs Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Okumus Fund Mgmt Limited has invested 5.21% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). 63,410 were accumulated by Banque Pictet Cie. Focused Wealth Mngmt invested in 680 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 4.94 million shares. Raymond James Trust Na invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 37,782 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.05% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Paloma Prtnrs Management reported 115,654 shares. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 284,500 shares. 139,600 were accumulated by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt Corporation. Adage Capital Prtnrs Gru Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Us Commercial Bank De has 0.01% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 113,481 shares. Philadelphia Tru Comm invested in 0.38% or 283,785 shares.

Tobam, which manages about $5.57 billion and $1.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 15,605 shares to 65,883 shares, valued at $5.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 23,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,807 shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

