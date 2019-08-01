As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Share Value Rose, Holder Orbimed Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake; Meta Financial Group (CASH) Market Value Rose While Ashford Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 23.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 39,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The hedge fund held 210,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.99M, up from 170,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $524.22. About 299,852 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Meta Financial Group Inc (CASH) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 108,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The hedge fund held 1.04M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.48 million, up from 932,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Meta Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $30.24. About 298,474 shares traded or 24.97% up from the average. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q Net $31.4M; 30/04/2018 – CURO and MetaBank® Announce Agreement to Offer Consumers an Innovative and Flexible Line of Credit; 21/05/2018 – Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys 25% of Meta Financial; 12/03/2018 – Meta Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 24/04/2018 – Meta Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – MetaBank® Announces 10-Year Renewal of Relationship with Money Network; 29/05/2018 – Meta Fincl Group, Inc. and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q EPS $3.23; 30/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Declares Cash Dividend

