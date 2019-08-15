As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Share Value Rose, Biondo Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Holding by $373,350; Noesis Capital Mangement Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) Has Cut by $46.27 Million

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold 782 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 5,121 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $303.00M, down from 5,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $55.72. About 13.99M shares traded or 4.42% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath: Lucas Was Snap Inc. Global Head of Sales

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc sold 655 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 67,887 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.74M, down from 68,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $17.54 during the last trading session, reaching $500.46. About 622,465 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10M and $276.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) by 115 shares to 79,940 shares, valued at $9.16B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muni Hldgs (MFL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Main Street Ltd Liability Co invested 4.76% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hanson Mcclain stated it has 34,884 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Mitchell Capital reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Invsts Asset Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv has 0.86% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Martin & Inc Tn holds 32,149 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Lc Pa holds 0.2% or 39,440 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated owns 65,518 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Incorporated stated it has 34,396 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Stephens Incorporated Ar owns 516,378 shares. 91,569 are owned by Gam Hldg Ag. Ntv Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The Japan-based Nippon Life Ins has invested 1.38% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Accredited Invsts accumulated 9,030 shares. The Michigan-based Sigma Planning has invested 0.47% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sequent Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 12,124 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advsrs has 1,992 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers Inc reported 14 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui has 455,996 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Columbus Circle Investors, a Connecticut-based fund reported 105,297 shares. Us Commercial Bank De has 20,725 shares. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership reported 116,556 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ww Asset Management Inc has 0.22% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Aviva Public owns 42,962 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0.11% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 20,612 shares. Clal Insur Enter holds 54,000 shares. Coldstream Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 728 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Campbell Inv Adviser Limited Company stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Element Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 3,508 shares. Pictet Asset Limited has 0.62% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Suntrust Banks invested in 0.12% or 40,617 shares.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40 million and $398.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk by 949 shares to 13,150 shares, valued at $15.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 17,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.73 million activity.