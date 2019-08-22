As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Share Value Rose, 1St Source Bank Has Lifted by $786,030 Its Position; Pitcairn Company Has Raised Stake in Electronic Arts (EA) by $641,956

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 19.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 6,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 39,319 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00M, up from 32,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $94.04. About 3.01M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 1,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 1,970 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $501.28. About 372,908 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Should Owners of Electronic Arts Stock Be Worried About the CEOâ€™s Share Sales? – Investorplace.com” on July 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “8 Esports Stocks to Buy for Fun and Profit – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ahead of Earnings, Buy Activision Blizzard Stock — but Not Electronic Arts? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Electronic Arts, P&G, GE, Spotify – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Electronic Arts (EA) Up 1.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Nomura Asset Mngmt Commerce Limited has 0.34% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 341,119 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.1% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 269,902 were reported by Vontobel Asset Management. Cibc World Inc invested in 0.02% or 51,510 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Com accumulated 135 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited has 6,070 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 0.06% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Melvin Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 1.62 million shares or 1.93% of all its holdings. Advsr Asset Management Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 28,885 shares. Pitcairn owns 39,319 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Epoch Inv holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 911,106 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc stated it has 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Advisor Prns Limited Liability Corp holds 0.08% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 6,135 shares. Eminence LP has 1.34 million shares. Delta Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,465 shares.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr (TOLZ) by 32,811 shares to 5,784 shares, valued at $254,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,164 shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $3.73 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hikari Pwr Ltd holds 1.12% or 18,650 shares. Private Advisor Gp Lc accumulated 6,672 shares. The Illinois-based Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 431 were reported by First Heartland Consultants. Riverpark Ltd, New York-based fund reported 3,361 shares. 359,395 are held by New York State Common Retirement Fund. British Columbia Investment Mgmt holds 0.11% or 22,671 shares in its portfolio. Redmond Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Jane Street Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.08% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 81,827 shares. Grandfield And Dodd has 1,546 shares. Weik Capital reported 1,345 shares. Atika Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 18,000 shares or 2.09% of its portfolio. Redwood Invs Limited Liability Co invested in 0.2% or 4,687 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has 41,102 shares. Wendell David Assocs owns 2,706 shares.