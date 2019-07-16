As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Westwood Management Has Upped Its Position; Atmos Energy (ATO) Market Valuation Rose While Luminus Management Has Decreased Holding by $16.90 Million

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, up from 10,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $10.98 during the last trading session, reaching $516.77. About 564,303 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 42.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 165,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 227,318 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.40 million, down from 393,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $106.99. About 241,181 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 15.18% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain

Analysts await Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.64 per share. ATO’s profit will be $84.23M for 37.15 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Atmos Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.44% negative EPS growth.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $4.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 140,700 shares to 559,900 shares, valued at $29.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) by 265,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Trust owns 0.02% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 3,521 shares. Starr International invested 0.08% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 51,259 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Management Ltd has invested 0.02% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Shelton Management owns 800 shares. Westpac Corp, Australia-based fund reported 18,992 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0.02% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc holds 0.38% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) or 5,258 shares. Mai Mgmt accumulated 1,961 shares. United Cap Financial Advisers Lc invested in 0% or 2,595 shares. Of Vermont accumulated 32,143 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Virtu Finance Lc has 2,580 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 2,369 are held by Lincoln National. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund reported 0.05% stake.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Health Inc. by 8,200 shares to 576,300 shares, valued at $32.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc. Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 8,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,487 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Factory Mutual Communication invested in 0.18% or 27,000 shares. Riverpark Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.68% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Yorktown Mgmt And Rech Company Incorporated invested in 0.1% or 560 shares. The California-based Blume Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Amica Mutual Insur has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Profund Advsr Limited Company, Maryland-based fund reported 10,280 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 188,116 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Campbell & Com Inv Adviser Limited Liability Company has invested 0.26% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Advisors Capital Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.02% or 540 shares. D E Shaw & Co Incorporated holds 3,253 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 59,613 are held by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Co. Gagnon Lc owns 2.81% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 22,598 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.34% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 1,125 shares. Adirondack Trust accumulated 22 shares. Cypress Mgmt Ltd Liability Com (Wy) reported 4 shares stake.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $20.67 million activity. Another trade for 458 shares valued at $229,014 was sold by Samath Jamie. MOHR MARSHALL sold $3.94M worth of stock or 7,500 shares. Myriam Curet had sold 2,200 shares worth $1.09 million on Friday, March 8.