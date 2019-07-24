As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Share Value Declined, First Long Island Investors Has Cut Its Stake; Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Holding Has Lifted by Rk Capital Management Llc

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16M, down from 11,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $543.04. About 516,492 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 27,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 416,259 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.85 million, up from 389,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Douglas Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $938.94 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $41.19. About 52,407 shares traded. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) has declined 14.63% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $20.67 million activity. $1.09M worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was sold by Myriam Curet on Friday, March 8. On Tuesday, January 29 Samath Jamie sold $229,014 worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 458 shares. On Tuesday, February 5 MOHR MARSHALL sold $3.94 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 7,500 shares.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84M and $774.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,885 shares to 84,033 shares, valued at $22.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,844 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,437 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB).

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intuitive Surgical Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) – Nasdaq” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.68% or 9,629 shares. Zacks Inv Mgmt accumulated 17,207 shares. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Lc owns 0.31% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 459 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 549,949 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Argent reported 744 shares stake. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Fmr Limited Liability Corp invested in 6.81M shares. Nicholas Invest Partners Limited Partnership owns 11,346 shares. The France-based Carmignac Gestion has invested 1.79% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Gemmer Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). The Japan-based Daiwa Sb Ltd has invested 0.23% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Cap Impact Advisors Ltd stated it has 3,654 shares. First Manhattan reported 0% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Westwood Mngmt Il has 1.02% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.95, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold PLOW shares while 32 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 19.68 million shares or 1.39% less from 19.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Group Inc Plc accumulated 4,364 shares. 17,226 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Punch & Assocs Investment Management Inc accumulated 267,724 shares. 26,956 are owned by M&T Comml Bank. Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 49,491 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 0.02% invested in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) for 1.31M shares. Navellier Associates Inc has invested 0.53% in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) for 1.04M shares. Mawer Investment Mngmt Ltd accumulated 567,431 shares. Granahan Invest Mngmt Inc Ma holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) for 401,422 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 16,931 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Moreover, Conestoga Cap Ltd Co has 2.03% invested in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Chatham Gp reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $247,845 activity.