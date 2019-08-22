As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Picton Mahoney Asset Management Lowered Its Holding; Universal Display (OLED) Shareholder Avenir Has Decreased Stake by $3.45 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 8.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 22,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 239,532 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.61 million, down from 262,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $211.26. About 133,473 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 15 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Universal Display; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY – FIRST HALF OF YEAR BEING IMPACTED BY SOFT PREMIUM SMARTPHONE MARKET; IN SECOND HALF, EXPECT TO SEE PICK-UP IN OLED PANEL DEMAND; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $310 MLN; 20/03/2018 – It seems that Ray soneira; 14/05/2018 – DSAM Partners Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Universal Display: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Universal Display; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Universal Display

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 1,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 62,852 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.86 million, down from 64,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $498.61. About 108,923 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold OLED shares while 94 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 13.47% less from 40.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,326 were reported by Jefferies Group Ltd. Aperio Gru reported 15,262 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cls Investments Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 150 shares. Fund Management stated it has 35,396 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Coastline Tru Com, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 8,730 shares. Hl Fincl Services Ltd Llc reported 8,654 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 67,322 shares. Assetmark Inc accumulated 579 shares. Brinker Cap Inc accumulated 5,233 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited reported 0.01% stake. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group has invested 0.02% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). M&T Bancorp holds 0% or 4,158 shares.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38B and $942.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP) by 22,558 shares to 317,722 shares, valued at $10.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 41,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00 million for 52.82 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1,484 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe has invested 1.96% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Perigon Wealth Management holds 0.14% or 1,163 shares in its portfolio. Argent Comm owns 744 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 0.07% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 6,693 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va has invested 0.07% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 43,000 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 110,205 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James And has invested 0.06% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Westwood Mgmt Corporation Il holds 1.02% or 13,200 shares. Moreover, Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp has 0% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 156,010 shares. 15,714 are held by Mckinley Capital Mngmt Llc Delaware. Healthcor Ltd Partnership holds 3.1% or 134,690 shares. Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 18,092 shares.

