As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Marketfield Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding by $586,530; The Rubicon Project (RUBI) Stake Has Boosted by Eam Investors Llc

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in The Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI) by 24.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 130,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.96% . The institutional investor held 671,115 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08 million, up from 540,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in The Rubicon Project Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $552.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.43. About 232,425 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Initial GDPR Sales Disruption; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Rubicon Project; 07/05/2018 – Rubicon Project Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Rev $24.9M; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 28C; 07/05/2018 – Prescott Group Capital Mgmt Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC – $20 MLN REDUCTION TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 28c

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 1,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 13,144 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.50 million, down from 14,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $497.74. About 80,380 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

More notable recent the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Rubicon Project Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:RUBI – GlobeNewswire” on February 27, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Movers 08/01: (SPWR) (AVEO) (RES) (BYND) (PS) (WLL) (FIT) (QCOM) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Rubicon Project: Nascent Turnaround Prospects – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2018. More interesting news about the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Rubicon Project Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:RUBI – GlobeNewswire” published on November 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Rubicon Project – Buckle Up For This Growth Wave – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $407.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) by 7,403 shares to 24,453 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 7,337 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,307 shares, and cut its stake in Krystal Biotech Inc..

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Intuitive Appoints Amy L. Ladd, M.D. to its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock – Nasdaq” published on February 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuitive Surgical Enters Oversold Territory (ISRG) – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Allscripts’ (MDRX) Veradigm Collaborates With Komodo Health – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Triangle Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.15% or 500 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity invested 0.67% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Shell Asset Commerce reported 12,236 shares stake. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 26,891 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 8,145 shares. Bartlett & accumulated 0.01% or 540 shares. Bath Savings Trust owns 0.48% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 3,960 shares. Yorktown Management Rech Communications, a Virginia-based fund reported 560 shares. California-based Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0.02% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Ithaka Group Llc owns 37,977 shares for 3.45% of their portfolio. 12,879 are held by Riverpark Capital Mgmt Limited Com. Daiwa Secs Group Inc Inc reported 4,655 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd owns 1.28 million shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking Corp invested in 177,249 shares.

Marketfield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.70 billion and $235.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 10,600 shares to 26,846 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.