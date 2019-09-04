As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Cadinha & Co Decreased Its Stake; Pentair Plc (PNR) Share Price Declined While Fil LTD Upped Stake

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 86.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 9,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 20,906 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $931,000, up from 11,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.92. About 1.16M shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 12/03/2018 – Pentair Plc – Confirmed, undisclosed SEC investigation – Added to Watch List. (published 30-Jan) $PNR; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC SEES LONG-TERM CORE SALES GROWTH OF 2 TO 4 PERCENT PER YEAR; 15/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – SEES LONG-TERM BASE ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 8 TO 10 PERCENT PER YEAR; 09/03/2018 Pentair Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Pentair’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3, Short-term Rating At P-3; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NEW AUTHORIZATION REPLACES PRIOR AUTHORIZATION UNDER WHICH $450 MLN REMAINED AVAILABLE FOR SHARE REPURCHASES AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 4 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 09/05/2018 – TRIAN CONFIRMS ~8.8% NVENT STAKE FOLLOWING SPINOFF FROM PENTAIR

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 36.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 13,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 23,015 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.13M, down from 36,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $17.4 during the last trading session, reaching $493.94. About 894,087 shares traded or 37.94% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $266.63 million for 52.32 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). First Manhattan Com stated it has 180 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Duquesne Family Office Limited Co reported 131,100 shares. Finemark Bancorporation invested in 6,973 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity accumulated 0.67% or 210,042 shares. Qs Lc has invested 0.03% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Fjarde Ap invested in 33,646 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 951 shares. Wendell David Associates holds 0.24% or 2,706 shares in its portfolio. Korea Investment invested in 0.35% or 135,382 shares. The Iowa-based Hills National Bank & Trust Trust has invested 0.09% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.7% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 18,092 shares. Clal Ins Enterprises Holdg accumulated 54,000 shares. Weiss Multi, Alabama-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Cannell Peter B & owns 500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $510.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 90,650 shares to 164,185 shares, valued at $10.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,052 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

