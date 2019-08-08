As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Cadinha & Co Decreased Its Position by $7.45 Million; Gtt Communications (GTT) Holding Held by Bislett Management Llc

Bislett Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $651.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 927,137 shares traded or 54.43% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q REVENUE RISES 12% TO EU64.2M; 12/04/2018 – GTT CONFIRMS TARGET FOR FY EBITDA OF EU145M-EU155M; 10/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – DELIVERY IS SCHEDULED IN MARCH 2020; 26/04/2018 – GTT Announces Earnings Call for First Quarter 2018; 27/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – ITS DELIVERY IS SCHEDULED FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2020; 10/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM HHI TO EQUIP A NEW LNG CARRIER; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: GTT Communications Rtgs Uchgd On Dbt Upsz; 07/03/2018 GTT REPORTS END OF TEST PHASE OF NEW LNG BRICK TECH; 21/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – HAS RECEIVED AN ORDER FROM THE KOREAN SHIPYARD HYUNDAI SAMHO HEAVY INDUSTRIES; 10/04/2018 – GTT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 36.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 13,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 23,015 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.13 million, down from 36,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $505.36. About 491,712 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Bankshares In has invested 0.12% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 75 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.38% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Royal London Asset Management Limited has invested 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Cambridge Advisors Inc accumulated 481 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Art Ltd holds 0.32% or 9,495 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Il holds 1,125 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 0.22% or 2,533 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Gru has 275 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owns 468 shares. Paradigm Capital Management New York has 0.1% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 2,000 shares. Hills Commercial Bank And Company holds 0.09% or 558 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 392 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Inc Oh holds 500 shares.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $4.50 million activity.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64M and $510.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 41,337 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $14.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $284.25M for 53.53 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

