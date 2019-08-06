As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Share Price Rose, Holder Atria Investments Lowered Holding by $735,300; Facebook (FB) Holding Has Lifted by Optimum Investment Advisors

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 45.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 1,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 1,530 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $873,000, down from 2,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.23B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $12.31 during the last trading session, reaching $503.77. About 526,695 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1047.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 20,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 22,950 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $536.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $184.51. About 14.62M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Deadline White House: Breaking: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg acknowledges “huge mistake” as company reveals up to 87 million; 26/04/2018 – Facebook runs ad campaign that sort of says sorry for data misuse scandal; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Castro on Facebook Personal Data Usage (Audio); 25/04/2018 – FB: On expense side Facebook is tightening estimate, will grow 50-60 percent (instead of 40-60 they said previously) – Safety / security / privacy – Content acquisition $FB – ! $FB; 03/05/2018 – AXA’s investment arm takes companies to task over diversity; 17/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES NEW LAW TO FORCE TECHNOLOGY COMPANIES TO HAND POLICE OVERSEAS DATA; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Facebook suspends 200 apps; 30/03/2018 – Facebook was notified that survey app at heart of scandal might sell user data; 07/05/2018 – Tinder: ‘Innovation’ Can Help It Fight off Facebook — Barrons.com; 26/03/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION SAYS IT HAS AN “OPEN, NON-PUBLIC INVESTIGATION” OF FACEBOOK’S PRIVACY PRACTICES -STATEMENT

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $277.48M for 53.37 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $4.50 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Savings Bank Usa reported 1,343 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs owns 335 shares. Woodstock accumulated 40,058 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 27,068 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Ltd owns 7 shares. Moreover, Tru Department Mb National Bank N A has 0.02% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 345 shares. Biondo Advsrs Ltd stated it has 9.72% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) has invested 0.34% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Ls Advisors Limited Liability owns 3,686 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Leavell Invest Mngmt owns 600 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Axa holds 0.69% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 307,366 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 16,536 shares or 0% of the stock. Zacks Invest Mngmt invested in 17,207 shares. 1,125 are owned by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Macquarie Group Ltd has invested 0.03% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 5,439 shares to 11,828 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 8,249 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,876 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Money Mngmt Lc holds 0.75% or 8,073 shares in its portfolio. Amg Savings Bank holds 0.01% or 1,430 shares in its portfolio. Clark Estates owns 277,045 shares or 7.15% of their US portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Maryland Cap invested in 1.56% or 75,384 shares. Michigan-based Comerica Bancshares has invested 0.73% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Zebra Mngmt Lc invested 0.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Qvt Financial LP holds 1.39% or 33,217 shares in its portfolio. 1,626 are held by South State Corp. Macquarie Gp Ltd stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.52% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Personal Corp holds 0.49% or 259,660 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bloom Tree Partners Limited Com has 6.08% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Benjamin F Edwards & Inc has invested 0.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rmb Cap accumulated 12,178 shares.