As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Share Price Rose, Biondo Investment Advisors Lowered Holding by $373,350; Gfs Advisors Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Decreased by $462,000

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $420,000, down from 10,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $97.85. About 1.13M shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ABI’S USD BONDS A3, STABLE; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF BETWEEN 4.0 AND 4.5 BILLION USD IN FY18; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV CEO BRITO RESPONDS TO INVESTOR QUESTION AT AGM; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION OF MATTHEW CLARK AND BIBENDUM; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT GROWTH WILL ACCELERATE FOR THE BALANCE OF THE YEAR, PRIMARILY IN H2; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized Net Pft $1.44B; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House backs government spending bill, sends to Senate before Friday deadline

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc sold 655 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 67,887 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.74 million, down from 68,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.44% or $22.82 during the last trading session, reaching $490.78. About 556,370 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $4.50 million activity. The insider MOHR MARSHALL sold $3.94M. Shares for $14.65 million were sold by GUTHART GARY S.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40 million and $398.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 34,050 shares to 37,511 shares, valued at $5.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 1,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00M for 51.99 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79M and $337.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 5,928 shares to 14,240 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 51,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,581 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 37.80% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.26B for 21.65 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4.