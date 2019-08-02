As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Share Price Rose, Biondo Investment Advisors Cut Its Position by $373,350; Nwq Investment Management Company Has Decreased Its Hess (HES) Position by $7.59 Million

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 11.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 126,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 928,448 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.92 million, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $62.14. About 1.26M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Outlook Reflects Material Reduction in Liquidity as Shr Repurchase Plan Is Implemented; 25/04/2018 – HESS 1Q LOSS/SHR 38C; 09/04/2018 – Hess Schedules Earnings Release Conference Call; 13/03/2018 – Height Securities Advises Hess Infrastructure Partners LP on Divestment of CPC-1232 Railcar Fleet; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 08/05/2018 – LAFARGEHOLCIM CHAIRMAN BEAT HESS SPEAKS AT AGM IN ZURICH; 26/04/2018 – Hess Acquires Interest in New Acreage Offshore Guyana; 25/04/2018 – Hess posts smaller loss on cost cuts, rising oil prices; 09/05/2018 – Hess to Participate in Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 08/03/2018 – Hess Sets Another Buyback Amid Fight With Activist Investor

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc sold 655 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 67,887 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.74 million, down from 68,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $10.72 during the last trading session, reaching $513.23. About 383,225 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $23.09 million activity. MOHR MARSHALL sold $3.94 million worth of stock. 28,152 shares valued at $14.65M were sold by GUTHART GARY S on Monday, February 4.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40M and $398.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3,535 shares to 55,178 shares, valued at $17.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 43,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00M for 54.37 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 9 sales for $11.56 million activity. HOLIDAY EDITH E had bought 442 shares worth $25,079. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Turner Michael R sold $125,597. On Wednesday, March 6 LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 442 shares. 442 shares were bought by SCHRADER WILLIAM G., worth $25,079. Lynch Richard D. sold $964,278 worth of stock. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) was bought by LIPSCHULTZ MARC S.

