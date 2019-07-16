As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Share Price Declined, Calamos Advisors Has Upped Its Position by $6.28 Million; Mcdonalds (MCD) Stock Price Rose While Alyeska Investment Group LP Upped Stake by $20.11 Million

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 24.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 11,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,574 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.28 million, up from 45,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $8.03 during the last trading session, reaching $519.72. About 420,752 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 1981.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 106,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 111,748 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.22M, up from 5,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $213.42. About 1.19 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 28/03/2018 – Extra Bacon Brings in Extra Cash for Top McDonald’s Franchisee; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen in the first place; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Infected worker may have given McDonald’s customers hepatitis; 23/05/2018 – Women’s Groups Urge McDonald’s to Improve Harassment Policy; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Comparable Guest Counts Up in All Segments Except U.S. in 1Q; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N -TO PARTNER WITH FRANCHISEES, SUPPLIERS TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS RELATED TO MCDONALD’S RESTAURANTS, OFFICES BY 36% BY 2030; 14/03/2018 – MCD SEES $2.4B CAPEX FOR 2018; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions; 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.01/SHR

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Gibbs Robert Lane sold $3.99 million. Henry Daniel sold $537,767 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Wednesday, February 6. 30,000 shares were sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J, worth $5.41 million on Thursday, January 31. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Fairhurst David Ogden sold $13.62 million.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Arrow Financial has invested 0.3% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Sigma Planning has invested 0.43% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 309,323 are owned by Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Inc Oh. Moreover, Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.45% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Cap Mgmt Lc reported 72,102 shares stake. Bessemer Group Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 318,131 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada accumulated 5.03 million shares. Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership owns 15.84M shares. Benedict Advisors Inc accumulated 28,068 shares. Moreover, Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has 0.34% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 2,065 are owned by Btc Inc. Nbw Capital Ltd holds 1.16% or 22,299 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.28% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Condor Management holds 1,342 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fire Grp Inc has 0.35% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 5,000 shares.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14 billion and $7.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 630,825 shares to 358,175 shares, valued at $10.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 310,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $20.67 million activity. Myriam Curet had sold 1,410 shares worth $770,652 on Friday, February 15. Shares for $3.94 million were sold by MOHR MARSHALL on Tuesday, February 5. $14.65M worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares were sold by GUTHART GARY S.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $16.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 30,357 shares to 324,931 shares, valued at $44.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 90,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 321,877 shares, and cut its stake in Sony Corp (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Biondo Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 67,887 shares for 9.72% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 38,829 shares. Utah Retirement, Utah-based fund reported 21,448 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa reported 0.05% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Azimuth Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.7% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 18,336 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 3,398 shares. Aperio Gp reported 76,671 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Park Oh has invested 0.07% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Mai Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 404 shares. Blackrock owns 8.42M shares. Churchill Mgmt holds 11,907 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. 1,125 were accumulated by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.15% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Weiss Multi holds 0.04% or 3,000 shares. 35,806 were accumulated by Bamco Ny.