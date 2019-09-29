As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Tcw Group Has Lowered Position by $5.09 Million; Country Club Trust Company Has Decreased Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Position by $2.14 Million as Stock Value Declined

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 15.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 27,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 146,218 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.61M, down from 173,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $81.08. About 830,571 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 11/05/2018 – WPT INDUSTRIAL REIT WlRu.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14.50 FROM $13.50; 13/04/2018 – ROYAL MAIL PLC RMG.L : RBC CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 18/04/2018 – MOVES-RBC unit names head of client operations in Canada; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 26/04/2018 – BOK FINANCIAL CORP BOKF.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $100; 04/05/2018 – JUST EAT PLC JE.L : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 22/03/2018 – ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC ALTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $29; 16/05/2018 – LINAMAR CORP LNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$86 FROM C$84; 12/04/2018 – MITIE GROUP PLC MTO.L : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 06/03/2018 – RBC CEO CALLS CRYPTO/BLOCKCHAIN `AN EVOLVING SPACE’

Tcw Group Inc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc sold 9,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 26,866 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.09M, down from 36,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $9.56 during the last trading session, reaching $533.73. About 432,883 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.76 EPS, up 2.92% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.71 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.53 billion for 11.52 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual EPS reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.14% EPS growth.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $870.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 7,449 shares to 105,713 shares, valued at $9.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 80,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 456,103 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $9.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 3,353 shares to 42,410 shares, valued at $9.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 10,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,198 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kornitzer Capital Inc Ks holds 0.06% or 6,125 shares in its portfolio. Everett Harris & Com Ca stated it has 0.02% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Clean Yield Grp holds 0.1% or 525 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.03% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 164 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.4% or 2.77 million shares. Edgemoor Inv holds 647 shares. Parsons Capital Management Ri has 0.03% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Meiji Yasuda Life Co has 2,333 shares. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Il has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Argent Trust accumulated 0.04% or 742 shares. Optimum Invest owns 79 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested 0.04% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company has 1.29% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 78,662 shares. Scotia Capital Inc reported 1,946 shares.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00M for 56.54 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

