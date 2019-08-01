As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Market Value Rose, Northeast Investment Management Increased by $304,950 Its Stake; Facebook 30303 (FB) Holder Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Lowered Its Stake by $22.37 Million as Stock Rose

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Facebook 30303 (FB) by 46.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 134,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 154,815 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.81M, down from 289,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook 30303 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $562.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $197.21. About 3.59 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Techonomy CEO Says Facebook Is Truly Broken (Video); 22/03/2018 – Facebook crisis raises the bar in data privacy debate; 18/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Bloomberg: Facebook to design its own processors for smart speakers & more; 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Malaysia’s ex-PM banned from leaving the country; 29/03/2018 – RT @CNBC: Ad industry sources slam Facebook’s latest privacy move, say it consolidates Facebook’s control; 20/03/2018 – Ireland to scrutinise Facebook oversight of third-party apps; 23/04/2018 – Jeffrey Gundlach, the market’s “bond king,” announced bets on a gas exploration and production ETF and against Facebook; 14/04/2018 – Facebook board member Reed Hastings says companies like Facebook are trying to ‘grow up quickly’; 07/03/2018 – Some advertising agencies are recommending against buying certain types of Facebook ads; 19/03/2018 – EU justice chief to discuss data leak with Facebook, U.S. government

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 535 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 28,140 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.06M, up from 27,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $8.59 during the last trading session, reaching $528.1. About 120,590 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 64,345 shares to 91,783 shares, valued at $4.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,247 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $23.09 million activity. The insider Myriam Curet sold $1.09 million. GUTHART GARY S sold $14.65 million worth of stock.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 106,062 shares to 300,489 shares, valued at $12.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd. by 601,848 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $252,443 activity. Cox Christopher K had sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000 on Wednesday, January 30. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $124,035 was sold by Stretch Colin.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 25.41 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.