As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Market Value Rose, Ithaka Group Lifted Holding; Peapack Gladstone Financial Upped Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH)

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) by 30.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 8,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 37,977 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.67M, up from 29,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $498.8. About 458,980 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 17.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 1,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 13,228 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $233.72. About 2.61 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 3,114 shares to 125,034 shares, valued at $35.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ford Motor Co Del (NYSE:F) by 53,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,326 shares, and cut its stake in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC).

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy The Dip In UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why UnitedHealth’s Stock Will Continue Rebounding – Seeking Alpha” published on March 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Insurance For UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayez Sarofim And Commerce reported 477,959 shares. Tiemann Inv Advisors Ltd Com reported 0.54% stake. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 9,828 shares. Gluskin Sheff & Associates owns 123,172 shares or 1.81% of their US portfolio. Martin Currie holds 0.36% or 20,952 shares. Sterling Mgmt Inc holds 11,328 shares. Moreover, Carroll Financial Associate has 0.04% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). The Wisconsin-based Convergence Partners Limited Liability has invested 0.37% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 14,222 are owned by Nbt State Bank N A New York. Bell Bank & Trust stated it has 0.22% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 82,209 shares. 2,929 are held by Wms Prtnrs Limited. 84,131 were accumulated by Mai Capital Mngmt. Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel has invested 0.09% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Ami Invest Mgmt has 0.6% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 4,591 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. On Friday, May 3 the insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $627.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 49,804 shares to 93,309 shares, valued at $24.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,883 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (NYSE:EW).

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuitive Surgical Earnings: ISRG Stock Sinks on Q1 Profit Miss – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: V, ISRG, CAT – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Down 7.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on May 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi holds 0.04% or 3,000 shares. Amica Mutual Insur invested in 2,252 shares. Tortoise Investment has invested 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Rathbone Brothers Pcl invested 1.47% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 4 were reported by Sageworth. Pitcairn Communications reported 0.59% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 1,075 shares. Optimum Investment, Illinois-based fund reported 79 shares. Shelton stated it has 8,481 shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks invested 0.06% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Adage Cap Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 183,631 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability Com has 6,139 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited holds 0.01% or 392 shares. Moody Bancorp Division holds 0% or 107 shares. 1,002 were reported by Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd.