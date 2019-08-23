As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Market Value Rose, Holder Biondo Investment Advisors Lowered Its Holding by $373,350; Financial Advantage Has Trimmed Position in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) by $1.80 Million

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc sold 655 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 67,887 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.74 million, down from 68,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $10.85 during the last trading session, reaching $489.42. About 158,367 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview

Financial Advantage Inc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 36.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc sold 52,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 91,744 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 144,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.92. About 150,500 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Lc has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Blair William Il has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Beck Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 89,530 shares stake. Essex Fincl Services reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Ameriprise Inc reported 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). State Street Corporation invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Coe Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 11,620 shares. Missouri-based Parkside Retail Bank has invested 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 100,000 shares. Stifel Corporation has 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 87,183 shares. 10,000 were accumulated by Federated Inc Pa. Barclays Public Ltd reported 93,336 shares. C V Starr Company holds 2.81% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 25,000 shares. Round Table Service Limited Liability Com owns 9,500 shares.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.57M for 14.55 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Merchants Invests accumulated 0% or 126 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 163,996 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Doliver Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Cornerstone accumulated 0.01% or 138 shares. 900 were accumulated by Stone Run Capital Ltd Co. Benjamin F Edwards &, Missouri-based fund reported 1,343 shares. Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.3% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 38,829 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.72 million shares or 0.25% of the stock. Autus Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.7% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Alphamark Advsr Limited Com invested in 71 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 58,127 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp has 0.42% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1,860 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon Corporation owns 2.70M shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Chilton Invest Lc reported 0.04% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00 million for 51.85 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.73 million activity.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40 million and $398.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 8,930 shares to 54,950 shares, valued at $10.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk by 949 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).