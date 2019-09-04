As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Cut Holding by $721,050; Mercadolibre (MELI) Shareholder Cumberland Advisors Decreased Stake by $304,200

Cumberland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc sold 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 1,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, down from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $5.22 during the last trading session, reaching $586.22. About 43,877 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 1,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 62,852 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.86 million, down from 64,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $495. About 65,082 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $266.63M for 52.44 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glaukos Corp by 14,600 shares to 41,300 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 26,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.02 EPS, up 108.70% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. MELI’s profit will be $994,200 for 7327.75 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.55% negative EPS growth.

Cumberland Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.08B and $288.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IYT) by 11,080 shares to 87,490 shares, valued at $16.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P O&G Exp&Prd (XOP) by 311,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 683,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLV).