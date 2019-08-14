As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Market Valuation Rose, Atika Capital Management Trimmed Position by $570,000; Assurant Com (AIZ) Stake Raised by Whittier Trust Co

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The hedge fund held 18,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.27M, down from 19,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $8.12 during the last trading session, reaching $518. About 507,927 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Assurant Inc Com (AIZ) by 193.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The institutional investor held 7,582 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720,000, up from 2,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Assurant Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $122.53. About 682,501 shares traded or 23.37% up from the average. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Assurant CLO II, Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,638.6 MLN VS $1,551.5 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Assurant CLO Il, Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.12B; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Assurant Clo Ii, Ltd; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET OPER EPS $2.00, EST. $1.89 (2 EST.); 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC SAYS HAS REVISED ITS FINANCING PLAN FOR ACQUISITION OF TWG HOLDINGS LIMITED BY LOWERING OVERALL EQUITY ISSUANCE – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Assurant Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIZ); 08/03/2018 – Assurant Trading Activity Jumps to More Than Six Times Average

Since March 21, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $772.36 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold AIZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 54.06 million shares or 2.91% less from 55.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 4,036 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancorp stated it has 0.01% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0.04% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Hbk Investments Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 26,500 shares in its portfolio. 300,165 are held by Parametric Associates Limited Co. Chevy Chase Tru Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 11,380 shares. 662,888 are owned by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Co. Voya Inv Limited Co invested in 27,273 shares. Whittier Tru Company reported 7,582 shares. 37,523 were reported by Zacks Inv Mngmt. 458,445 were reported by Aqr Cap Mgmt. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.01% or 3,037 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 2,755 shares. Horizon Invests Llc invested in 3,427 shares.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,054 shares to 373,721 shares, valued at $52.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Midcap Spdr Tr Unit Ser 1 (MDY) by 10,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,119 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Health Care Sel (XLV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grandfield And Dodd Lc reported 0.09% stake. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 215,381 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited reported 0.17% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Tradewinds Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Capital Impact Limited Liability Com accumulated 3,654 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Mcdaniel Terry And has invested 0.1% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 126,655 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Liability Com holds 0.32% or 7,876 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 993 shares. Washington Bancorp holds 0.01% or 114 shares. Hills Bancorporation Tru Co reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Leavell Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 600 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Moreover, Pictet Asset Limited has 0.62% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $3.73 million activity.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00 million for 54.87 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.