As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Bridgecreek Investment Management Trimmed by $387,600 Its Position; As Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) Stock Declined, Legacy Capital Partners Has Raised Stake

Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 131.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 14,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,183 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, up from 11,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $39.35. About 6.87 million shares traded or 27.50% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 30/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Q–Lab chemistry Ortho VA263-BP-0144 VA263-AP-18-3314 – 36C26318N0471; 07/05/2018 – Aker BP ASA: Aker BP first quarter 2018 results; 29/04/2018 – WorleyParsons Says JV Wins Five-Year BP Contract on Khazzan Facility; 26/04/2018 – BP chooses former Statoil head as chairman; 04/04/2018 – BP TARGETS TO SHIP 119 CARGOES OF LNG FROM TANGGUH PROJECT IN INDONESIA THIS YEAR, INCLUDING 22 FOR DOMESTIC MARKET -COMPANY OFFICIAL; 28/05/2018 – BP boss to champion […]; 10/05/2018 – BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS SAYS NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARTNERSHIP IN QUARTER WAS $30.5 MILLION OR $0.29 PER UNIT – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – BP’s CFO thinks there’s a correction coming for today’s “frothy” oil prices; 24/04/2018 – BP CLOSES DEAL TO BUY STAKE IN KHARAMPUR JV WITH ROSNEFT; 25/05/2018 – Rosneft CEO says U.S. withdrawal from Iran deal could harm 5 pct of global oil production

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 680 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,260 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.84 million, down from 31,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $6.69 during the last trading session, reaching $535.5. About 628,068 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |

Legacy Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $260.53M and $214.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Inc Com by 9,730 shares to 14,870 shares, valued at $827,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00M and $471.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (NYSE:AB) by 20,400 shares to 186,175 shares, valued at $5.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ) by 1,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $20.67 million activity. Shares for $1.09M were sold by Myriam Curet on Friday, March 8. 458 shares were sold by Samath Jamie, worth $229,014. Shares for $14.65M were sold by GUTHART GARY S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.09% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 12,850 shares. Acadian Asset Lc accumulated 1,474 shares or 0% of the stock. Cap Ok holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 3,475 shares. 1,541 are owned by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Blume Capital Mngmt accumulated 30 shares. Element Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Kbc Gru Inc Nv invested in 0.08% or 17,244 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 1,669 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Pittenger Anderson owns 6,279 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Virtu Lc invested in 0.04% or 1,247 shares. The Delaware-based Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.1% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.07% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 4,157 shares. Washington Trust National Bank holds 0.01% or 114 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.37% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Adirondack stated it has 22 shares.

