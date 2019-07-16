As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Market Valuation Declined, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Decreased Holding; As Citigroup (C) Valuation Rose, Spears Abacus Advisors Lowered Position by $631,346

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 32.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 1,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,742 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 4,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $12.19 during the last trading session, reaching $515.56. About 849,742 shares traded or 0.34% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 10,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 417,421 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.97 million, down from 427,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $71.32. About 15.39M shares traded or 16.16% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 18/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp.: Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 19/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $50; 21/05/2018 – Banker & Trades: US Gun Lobby Takes Aim at `Gun-Hating’ Banks Citi, BofA; 29/03/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS WORKING WITH CITI TO FLOAT BRITAIN’S ODEON CINEMA CHAIN; 18/04/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 05/04/2018 – UNITY BIOTECHNOLOGY INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, MORGAN STANLEY, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 15/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citigroup Win Top FX Market Share in Greenwich Ranking; 06/03/2018 – CITI HAS A SHOT AT $1 BILLION IN EQUITIES REV IN 1Q: GERSPACH; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-SoFi said to plan credit card with help from former Citi executive – Bloomberg

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael sold $442,708 worth of stock or 7,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 897,804 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd reported 1,219 shares. Maltese Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 2.5% or 524,700 shares. Brinker Cap has 109,665 shares. Private Tru Na holds 0.17% or 13,021 shares in its portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation owns 382,200 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corp reported 8,765 shares stake. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 2.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Associated Banc stated it has 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Vantage Inv Prtn Lc has 4,866 shares. 450 are owned by Sage Financial Group Inc Inc. First Republic Inv owns 539,406 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Portland Investment Counsel stated it has 10.21% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 53,431 are owned by Argent Tru. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.1% or 3,385 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup posts `solid” Q2 numbers – Regents Research – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Canadian Pacific’s Second quarter profit jumps – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The Best Way to Play Spotify and Netflix Stock Today – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Analysts unimpressed with Citi’s Q2 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Comic: Will A Bad Earnings Season Spoil The Fedâ€™s Rate Cut Party? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $783.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 46,509 shares to 574,680 shares, valued at $24.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 6,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,254 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $20.67 million activity. MOHR MARSHALL also sold $3.94M worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Tuesday, February 5. On Tuesday, January 29 Samath Jamie sold $229,014 worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 458 shares. On Monday, February 4 GUTHART GARY S sold $14.65M worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 28,152 shares.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on July, 18 after the close. They expect $2.23 earnings per share, up 3.72% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.15 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $257.45 million for 57.80 P/E if the $2.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Corporation holds 177,249 shares. 2,755 were reported by Intrust Comml Bank Na. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Com has invested 0.08% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 18,092 are held by Autus Asset Limited Liability Corp. Daiwa Sb Invs Limited holds 2,060 shares. Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd invested in 0.25% or 1,695 shares. State Street reported 4.83 million shares stake. Rock Springs Capital Mgmt LP holds 3.35% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 152,500 shares. Blackrock holds 8.42 million shares. Millennium Management Ltd owns 384,934 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Smith Salley And Assocs holds 0.16% or 1,728 shares. 63,069 were accumulated by Alyeska Inv Grp L P. 404 were reported by Mai Cap Management. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 53,311 shares. First reported 385 shares.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 24,385 shares to 99,750 shares, valued at $4.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 23,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).