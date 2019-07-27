As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Market Valuation Declined, Comerica Bank Decreased by $639,405 Its Position; First Light Asset Management Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Has Upped as Valuation Declined

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) by 39.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 37,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 131,559 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54 million, up from 94,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $108.09. About 203,049 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 36.63% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals: Guidance Includes Payments From Recently Announced License Agreement With Roivant Sciences GmbH; 11/05/2018 – Ligand to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 10/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals: KSQ Will Be Responsible for All Costs Related to Antibody Development Program; 29/03/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LGND); 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $184M; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $56.2M; 07/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS UNDERREPORTED POTENTIAL AGGREGATE MILESTONE PAYMENTS RELATED TO LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROIVANT SCIENCES FOR LGD-6972

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank sold 1,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,092 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.87 million, down from 28,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $527.63. About 459,139 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $769.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 632,105 shares to 2.22 million shares, valued at $54.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 293,993 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,111 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $864,670 activity. HIGGINS JOHN L also bought $283,750 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) on Tuesday, May 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 51 investors sold LGND shares while 99 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 23.84 million shares or 7.82% less from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives invested in 720 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 1,579 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parsons Inc Ri reported 3,995 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Pnc Finance Ser holds 0% or 1,970 shares. Metropolitan Life Co accumulated 6,063 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 4,300 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 13,900 were accumulated by Sector Pension Investment Board. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 2,020 shares. Kopp Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 19,191 shares stake. King Luther Capital Management has 26,295 shares. Smith Asset Management Grp Inc Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 630 shares. Fosun owns 3,000 shares. Blair William & Co Il invested in 90,538 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% or 5,800 shares. Geode Ltd Liability Com accumulated 259,748 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $23.32 million activity. $3.94 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was sold by MOHR MARSHALL. $229,014 worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares were sold by Samath Jamie. On Monday, February 4 GUTHART GARY S sold $14.65 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 28,152 shares.

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 59,996 shares to 2.02M shares, valued at $64.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 11,761 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,831 shares, and has risen its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL).

