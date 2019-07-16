As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Market Valuation Declined, 1St Source Bank Upped Position; Emory University Stake In Retrophin (RTRX) Was Increased

Emory University increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University bought 17,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 110,627 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, up from 92,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $21.06. About 277,974 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 30.48% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN CITES SPARSENTAN IN IGA NEPHROPATHY; 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 05/03/2018 – Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as VP of Corporate Development; 09/04/2018 – Retrophin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli sentenced to 7 years for defrauding investors; 06/03/2018 – Martin Shkreli launched ‘unmonitored’ trial in Cyprus for Retrophin drug without FDA oversight; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin; 05/03/2018 Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as Vice President of Corporate Development

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 1,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,970 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $12.19 during the last trading session, reaching $515.56. About 849,742 shares traded or 0.34% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average

Emory University, which manages about $142.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S by 6,740 shares to 32,477 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Blood Therapeutics In by 16,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,771 shares, and cut its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD).

More notable recent Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “22 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Retrophin Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Retrophin Reports Positive Long-Term Data from Open-Label Extension of Phase 2 DUET Study of Sparsentan for the Treatment of Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis – GlobeNewswire” on October 26, 2018. More interesting news about Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Retrophin Names Eric Dube, Ph.D. President and Chief Executive Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on January 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Retrophin, Shkreli settle lawsuit – CNBC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $301,551 activity. ROTE WILLIAM E. also sold $42,558 worth of Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) on Monday, February 11. Clague Laura had sold 2,033 shares worth $43,587. 1,769 shares valued at $37,927 were sold by REED ELIZABETH E on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 216,633 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 58,069 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank stated it has 67,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1.07 million are held by Invesco Limited. Opaleye, Massachusetts-based fund reported 205,000 shares. Macquarie Grp accumulated 2.50M shares. Qs Limited Liability Company has 137 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 135 shares stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 19,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Prudential Financial accumulated 252,089 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0% or 63,205 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 32,398 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 98,467 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 3,600 shares to 36,430 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Et (IWF) by 19,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 659,829 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 04/22/2019: ISRG, AXGN, LLY, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intuitive operating chief to step down at year-end – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) – Nasdaq” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuitive Surgical Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for ISRG – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howland Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1,770 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 5,114 shares stake. Invesco Ltd owns 1.60M shares. Comml Bank Of The West has 2,004 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc invested in 16,240 shares. Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 71 shares. Covington Management holds 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 33 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Guardian Life Ins Company Of America holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 330 shares. Glenmede Na invested in 2,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Crossvault Capital Mgmt Lc reported 7,210 shares. Illinois-based Lodestar Counsel Ltd Co Il has invested 0.22% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management has 8,000 shares. Joel Isaacson And Communications Limited Liability holds 802 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Woodstock reported 4.09% stake.