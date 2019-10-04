As Intuitive Surgical Com New (ISRG) Valuation Rose, Holder Mcdaniel Terry & Co Has Lifted Its Position; Van Berkom & Associates Holding in Envestnet (ENV) Lowered as Share Value Rose

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 87,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.84M, down from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $55.83. About 569,586 shares traded or 43.15% up from the average. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 21/05/2018 – Envestnet, Inc. to Offer $300 Million of Convertible Notes; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet l Tamarac Takes Client Engagement to the Next Level; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 42C; 14/05/2018 – Envestnet | Yodlee, Quovo and Morningstar ByAllAccounts Announce New Framework for Ensuring Secure Open Data Access; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet 1Q Rev $198M; 10/04/2018 – LJPR Financial Advisors Selects Envestnet l Tamarac Technology to Enhance Client Service and Create Efficiencies; 01/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces 2018 Advisor Summit Highlights and Program Features; 03/04/2018 – Envestnet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet Sees 2Q Rev $197M-$200M; 23/05/2018 – Envestnet to Attend June Conferences

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc Com New (ISRG) by 123.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co bought 1,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 2,175 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14M, up from 975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $8.93 during the last trading session, reaching $528. About 261,285 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 1.01 million shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $47.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laureate Education Inc by 207,143 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.97 million shares, and has risen its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 19 investors sold ENV shares while 52 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 45.75 million shares or 1.58% more from 45.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 2,762 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Co invested in 726,109 shares or 0.09% of the stock. The New York-based Select Equity Group Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Oberweis Asset Management Inc invested in 75,340 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Moreover, Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 14,154 shares. 758,701 are owned by Fiera. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 37,474 shares. Renaissance Gru Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 8,458 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Limited Liability Company reported 4,340 shares. Cortina Asset Ltd Co stated it has 93,951 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 24,979 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 4,972 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 120,797 shares or 0% of the stock. Washington-based Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

Analysts await Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.37 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.37 per share. ENV’s profit will be $19.31 million for 37.72 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Envestnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% EPS growth.

