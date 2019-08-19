As Intuitive Surgical Com New (ISRG) Shares Rose, Holder Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Boosted Position; Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Verity Asset Management Lowered Its Position

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc Com New (ISRG) by 3254.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 52,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 54,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.81M, up from 1,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $495.45. About 970,964 shares traded or 43.96% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 26,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 42,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 28.47 million shares traded or 10.24% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – PFIZER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 75C; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – STUDIES EVALUATING INLYTA IN COMBINATION WITH IMMUNE CHECKPOINT INHIBITORS FOR VARIETY OF ADVANCED STAGE CANCERS, INCLUDING RCC, TO CONTINUE; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS CO WILL HOLD 25 PCT STAKE IN ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS; CO WILL BE REPRESENTED ON ALLOGENE’S BOARD; 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s XALKORI® (crizotinib) Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New Indications; 29/03/2018 – Whoa, $ALNY -7% And from the PM bureau, @BrittanyMeiling has this: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER: CHANTIX/CHAMPIX DIDN’T MEET CONTINUOUS ABSTINENCE RATE; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS WORKING WITH PFIZER INC AND U.S. FDA TO ADDRESS CANADIAN SHORTAGE OF MYLAN’S EPIPEN ALLERGY ANTIDOTE; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER – RESULTS SHOWED ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT WITH LYRICA 14 MG/KG/DAY RESULTED IN STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN SEIZURE FREQUENCY VS PLACEBO; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER – ACQUISITION FOR WHOLE PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS DID NOT FIT ACQUISITION CRITERIA, ACQUISITION OF PART OF BUSINESS WAS NOT POSSIBLE; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. J Goldman Lp has 13,327 shares. Weiss Multi has invested 0.04% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Citigroup invested in 0.07% or 121,184 shares. Prudential Financial reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Williams Jones & Ltd Llc accumulated 0.02% or 1,842 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.21% or 3,305 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reported 70,453 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Com, a Delaware-based fund reported 4,505 shares. Bp Public Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.27% or 12,000 shares. Rathbone Brothers Plc invested in 78,318 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott has invested 0.02% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Td Asset Management reported 223,023 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability reported 0.19% stake. The California-based First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.2% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $3.73 million activity.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global X Fds Msci China Cnsmr (CHIQ) by 40,449 shares to 1.74M shares, valued at $29.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sothebys Com (NYSE:BID) by 1.41M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,204 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB).

