As Intuitive Surgical (Call) (ISRG) Stock Price Declined, Holder Secor Capital Advisors LP Decreased Holding; Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Raised Its Position in Duke Energy New Com New (DUK) by $613,210 as Market Value Declined

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (DUK) by 128.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought 6,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,245 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, up from 5,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $87.21. About 953,391 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Sees Investing $11B Over 2017-2026 in New Natural Gas-Fired, Wind and Solar Generation; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Karl Newlin Will Become Senior Vice Pres of Corporate Development; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY MAKES `MINOR’ ADJUSTMENTS TO ALTERNATE ROUTE; 11/03/2018 – Duke Energy Access Event Set By MUFG Securities for Mar. 12-13; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Amendment to Eliminate Supermajority Requirements Wasn’t Approved at Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 million solar rebate program approved for North Carolina residential, business and nonprofit customers; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline application; 13/04/2018 – DUKE CUTS OCONEE 1 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (Call) (ISRG) by 52.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 1,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $628,000, down from 2,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $530.39. About 211,722 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47M and $484.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG) by 27,139 shares to 62,830 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 180,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (Put).

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00M for 56.19 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $23.09 million activity. 7,500 shares valued at $3.94 million were sold by MOHR MARSHALL on Tuesday, February 5. 28,152 shares valued at $14.65 million were sold by GUTHART GARY S on Monday, February 4.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Intuitive buys robotic endoscope business – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Instruments Drive Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intuitive Surgical Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q2 Earnings Beat, Guidance Narrowed – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 10,100 shares to 260,061 shares, valued at $73.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl A (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124 shares, and cut its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB).