As Intuitive Surgic (ISRG) Share Value Rose, British Columbia Investment Management Has Raised Stake; Boyar Asset Management Lowered Stake in Target (TGT) as Valuation Rose

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 20.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 5,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 20,458 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77 million, down from 25,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $107.87. About 2.90M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 06/03/2018 – Target to Expand In-Store Purchase Delivery in NY, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington DC; 02/04/2018 – Target has made little apparent advancements in the grocery aisles and in beefing up its digital operations of late; 23/03/2018 – Dan DeBaun: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger; 23/05/2018 – TARGET 1Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.39; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 06/03/2018 – Target: January Comparable Sales Rose More Than 4%; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q EPS $1.33; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 06/03/2018 – TARGET 2-DAY OFFER IS FOR ORDERS OVER $35 OR MADE WITH RED CARD

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgic Inc (ISRG) by 27.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 6,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 28,879 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.15M, up from 22,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Intuitive Surgic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $529.45. About 450,400 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks holds 0.06% or 6,125 shares in its portfolio. Advisors Asset accumulated 0.13% or 13,385 shares. 262,606 were reported by Mirae Asset Invs Co. Reilly Fincl Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.09% or 19,805 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited invested in 27,504 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 5,711 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System. Adirondack holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 32 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability accumulated 100 shares. 742 were accumulated by Argent. Kames Capital Public Limited has invested 1.07% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Spc Fincl holds 1,830 shares. Smith And Howard Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.09% or 410 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Advsr invested 0.08% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability has 8,145 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $11.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Chemours Company by 95,367 shares to 52,501 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Swift Transpo by 111,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,789 shares, and cut its stake in Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.79 million for 23.05 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.