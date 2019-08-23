As Intuit (INTU) Valuation Rose, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has Cut Stake; Five Below (FIVE) Shareholder Point72 Asset Management LP Has Raised Its Holding by $41.05 Million

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp sold 8,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 744,075 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194.51M, down from 752,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.55B market cap company. The stock increased 3.33% or $9.19 during the last trading session, reaching $284.9. About 1.79M shares traded or 41.04% up from the average. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To EPS $4.50-EPS $4.52; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 1103.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 331,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The hedge fund held 361,033 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.86 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.36% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $115. About 837,865 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 18/05/2018 – Five Below Partners With Philadelphia Eagles for 2018 Eagles Autism Challenge 5K Run/Walk; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.36 TO $2.42; 06/03/2018 – Five Below Increases Board Size to 1; 14/03/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain; 16/04/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 12th Straight Gain; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW 4Q EPS $1.21, EST. $1.17; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $60; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.495 BLN TO $1.51 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q Net $67.4M; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW, REPORTS TOM VELLIOS’ PLANNED TRANSITION TO CHAIRMAN

