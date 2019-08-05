As Intuit (INTU) Valuation Rose, Spectrum Management Group Upped Holding by $549,405; Consonance Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Position by $27.11 Million

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 8420% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 2,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 2,130 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $557,000, up from 25 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $6.73 during the last trading session, reaching $267.92. About 352,147 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Third Quarter Revenue Growth Tops 15 Percent; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) by 39.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 2.46M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.68% . The hedge fund held 3.75 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.00M, down from 6.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Corcept Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $12.34. About 201,770 shares traded. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has declined 12.17% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CORT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CORT); 08/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics 1Q EPS 14c; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC – FILED A LAWSUIT AGAINST TEVA FOR “INFRINGEMENT OF CORCEPT PATENTS” COVERING USE OF KORLYM(MIFEPRISTONE) 300 MG TABLETS; 14/05/2018 – Corcept Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 21; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT SUIT ALLEGES INFRINGEMENT OF KORLYM PATENTS; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $275 – 300 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists 27th Annual Congress; 21/05/2018 – Corcept at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $290.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 Corcept Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corp invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Moreover, New Amsterdam Prns Lc Ny has 0.21% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Prudential Fin has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Company reported 2,432 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Parthenon Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 1,700 shares. Captrust Advisors stated it has 366 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrowgrass (Us) LP has invested 0.28% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Troy Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.68% or 53,482 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 98,749 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs, North Carolina-based fund reported 22,110 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 0.06% or 30,725 shares. Soros Fund Llc has 100,000 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 74,684 shares. Carnegie Asset Ltd Liability Co, a Ohio-based fund reported 975 shares. Argi Investment Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold CORT shares while 63 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 84.26 million shares or 4.75% less from 88.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corp owns 20,804 shares. United Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 52,866 shares. Comerica Bankshares accumulated 103,320 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 1.28 million shares stake. Bridgeway Cap has invested 0.01% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Dupont Cap Mngmt reported 92,845 shares stake. The Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Numerixs Investment Tech Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 39,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 22,551 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability has invested 0% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Arrowstreet Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 314,400 shares. U S Glob Invsts holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 44,128 shares. Raymond James Associate reported 0% stake. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT).