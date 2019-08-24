As Intuit (INTU) Valuation Rose, Riverhead Capital Management Increased Its Stake; General Mills (GIS) Shareholder Ar Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding by $790,500 as Stock Rose

Ar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Mills Inc. (GIS) by 39.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc bought 15,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 54,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, up from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Mills Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 2.57 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY ADJ DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT & UP 1 PCT FROM BASE OF $3.08 EARNED IN FISCAL 2017; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC -ACTIONS INCLUDE, INCREASINGLY TIGHT CONTROL OF ALL EXPENDITURES IN BALANCE OF FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 50.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 7,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 23,309 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09 million, up from 15,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $278.74. About 3.07M shares traded or 136.44% up from the average. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Reports 6% Increase in TurboTax Online Units: Raises Full-Year Consumer Group Guidance Range; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability owns 30,725 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. First Midwest Bancorporation Division holds 4,609 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Pcl holds 166,570 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.23% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 458,075 shares. Partner Fund Mngmt Lp accumulated 1.46% or 252,539 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt Services Inc holds 0.93% or 3,418 shares in its portfolio. Yorktown Management And Inc invested in 1,600 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.17% or 394,018 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd stated it has 4,164 shares. Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.09% or 906 shares. Comgest Glob Investors Sas invested 1.78% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Cap Advisors Ok reported 20,921 shares stake. Earnest Limited Liability Company accumulated 299,855 shares. First Manhattan reported 0% stake. Bessemer Group has invested 0.01% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 22,819 shares to 84,620 shares, valued at $8.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 24,226 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,657 shares, and cut its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF).

Ar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $494.99M and $267.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cola European Partners Pl by 14,000 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $673,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

