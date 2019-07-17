As Intuit (INTU) Valuation Rose, Partner Investment Management LP Has Increased Its Stake by $331,731; As Citigroup (C) Share Value Rose, White Elm Capital Has Increased by $1.31 Million Its Position

Partner Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 19.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp bought 1,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,651 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 6,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $280.92. About 304,228 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500.

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 21,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 255,130 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.87M, up from 233,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $71.36. About 5.63M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 9.3% in 2018, Citi Leads; 05/04/2018 – Apple will give $100 billion more back to shareholders because of the tax cut: Citigroup; 15/03/2018 – Citigroup CEO earns 369 times average employee; 25/05/2018 – UK MAY PUBLIC INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT 12 MONTHS EDGE UP TO 2.5 PCT IN MAY FROM 2.4 PERCENT – CITI/YOUGOV SURVEY; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL CHEMICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE US ARE DWDP, FMC AND ALB; 06/04/2018 – Markets shouldn’t worry because Trump’s trade policy is really “speak harshly but carry a small stick,” Citi says; 14/05/2018 – Alongside a broader escalation in regional conflict, Citi economists argued that a sustained increase in oil prices and weaker-than-anticipated global economic growth data could combine to heighten the risk for financial market participants; 10/05/2018 – Sprint at Citi Telecom, Cable, & Media IR Day Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-SoFi said to plan credit card with help from former Citi executive – Bloomberg; 14/03/2018 – Citigroup Is Said to Hire UBS Credit Trader Merran for Bond ETFs

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Blue-Chip Technology Stocks to Buy to Close Out June – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 GARP Stocks to Scoop Up for Maximum Returns – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuit (INTU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CACI International (CACI) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tech Leads S&P 500 to Post Best 1H in 22 Years: 6 Top Picks – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 8,822 shares to 15,567 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 3,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,717 shares, and cut its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp owns 34,412 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Advisory Ser Limited Liability Co has invested 0.24% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). First Midwest National Bank & Trust Trust Division has 4,609 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Co holds 0.75% or 299,855 shares. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 35,087 shares. 2,180 were reported by Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al invested in 1,171 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Carderock Cap Mgmt reported 2.39% stake. 747 were reported by Guardian Life Insurance Of America. Hightower Advsr Ltd Company accumulated 19,244 shares. Guardian Ltd Partnership holds 1,745 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Anderson Hoagland And Co has 2.15% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 13,785 shares. Franklin Resource holds 0.2% or 1.45 million shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt stated it has 21,727 shares. Mckinley Capital Delaware reported 7,041 shares.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 24,900 shares to 160,400 shares, valued at $16.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 12,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,300 shares, and cut its stake in Godaddy Inc.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $442,708 was made by Whitaker Michael on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.09% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 11,785 shares. Dumont & Blake Investment Advsr Limited Liability Co, a New Jersey-based fund reported 7,116 shares. Fosun Int Limited holds 12,000 shares. Avenir Corporation has 153,395 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company invested in 0.33% or 2.92 million shares. Nebraska-based Pittenger And Anderson Incorporated has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Oldfield Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 6.88% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). White Pine Capital Limited Liability Co has 0.33% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.9% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Swift Run Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 57,220 shares. Capstone Limited Liability holds 0.08% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 132,431 shares. Parsec Financial Management stated it has 88,654 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Rockshelter Capital Management Ltd Llc invested in 3.92% or 181,671 shares. Seabridge Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 123,354 shares. Pictet Asset Management invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).