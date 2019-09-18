As Intuit (INTU) Valuation Rose, Jensen Investment Management Decreased by $66.30 Million Its Position; Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Shareholder Country Club Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Position by $740,460

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 15.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 8,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 48,290 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.08 million, down from 57,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $93.97. About 60,415 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS $3.85-$4.25; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS ISSUES RESPONSE TO QUALCOMM INC; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING – SAUDI ARAMCO AWARDED CO ENGINEERING SERVICES CONTRACT FOR ZULUF PROGRAM’S ARAB HEAVY CRUDE OIL INCREMENT 600 MBCD-ONSHORE CPF PROJECT; 12/04/2018 – Jacobs Said to Be Making Progress in Funding for Qualcomm Bid; 28/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : MKM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $61; 03/04/2018 – Jacobs, US Army Corps of Engineers Europe District Advancing Critical African Infrastructure Needs; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: No Assurance That Jacobs Can or Will Make a Proposal; 20/03/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: BREAKING: Facebook Inc. is under investigation by U.S. Federal Trade Commission over the use of personal data; 16/03/2018 – QCOM CONFIRMS JACOBS TO EXPLORE POSSIBILITY OF MAKING PROPOSAL; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (INTU) by 33.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 254,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 499,215 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $130.46M, down from 753,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Intuit Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $268.34. About 142,334 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold JEC shares while 160 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.04% less from 118.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakbrook Ltd Co holds 0.06% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) or 12,200 shares. Samlyn Capital Ltd has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Utah Retirement Sys invested in 0.04% or 24,685 shares. Hilltop reported 0.05% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 14,463 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0.04% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Federated Inc Pa holds 0% or 1,223 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Management stated it has 785,220 shares. Gulf Intl National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd has 27,378 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ls Inv Limited Liability holds 8,939 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 61,896 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Systems has 0.04% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 5,344 shares. Virginia-based Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0% stake. Benjamin F Edwards And Co has 5,589 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, down 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. JEC’s profit will be $169.38M for 18.79 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $870.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII) by 26,667 shares to 308,609 shares, valued at $10.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 11,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 476,662 shares to 7.97 million shares, valued at $454.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 312,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in V.F. Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 252,550 shares. Kbc Group Nv owns 69,146 shares. Moreover, Carroll Associate has 0.01% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 489 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 0.33% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 412,260 shares. 2,155 were accumulated by Wagner Bowman Mgmt. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 35,203 shares stake. Cwm holds 296 shares. Davis R M invested in 1.87% or 200,770 shares. Essex Investment Communications Limited Liability Company reported 36,616 shares. Central Bankshares Tru Communication invested 1.55% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Wade G W And accumulated 2,464 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Pacific Global Invest has 1,165 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Kings Point Mgmt holds 0.03% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 545 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 350 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt owns 9,580 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio.