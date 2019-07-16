As Intuit (INTU) Valuation Rose, Holder Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Lifted Its Stake; Home Depot (HD) Stock Price Rose While Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Has Cut by $66.39 Million Its Position

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 340.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh bought 9,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,778 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 2,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $282.55. About 633,330 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 24C, EST. 21C; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 346 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,608 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26 billion, down from 32,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $218.7. About 3.13 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Two DPD officers critically wounded in shooting at Dallas Home Depot -; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 08/03/2018 – Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May; 24/04/2018 – HD: Dallas. Officers Down. 11600 Forest Central Drive. Hearing reports of Possibly 2 officers down. Search for suspect underway. Air 1 en route. – ! $HD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank holds 169,463 shares. Zacks Invest, a Illinois-based fund reported 22,211 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel owns 4,475 shares. Van Eck Associates Corporation accumulated 2,546 shares. Mississippi-based Trustmark Bankshares Trust Department has invested 0.02% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Verity And Verity Limited Liability Com reported 1,635 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Contravisory Inv Management Incorporated owns 109 shares. Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership holds 6.66% or 4.48 million shares in its portfolio. 1St Source Retail Bank has invested 0.04% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Troy Asset Management has 0.68% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Yorktown Mngmt & Rech invested in 1,600 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 23,896 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.25% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Moreover, Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0.77% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 37,104 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 4,826 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 26,993 shares to 18,704 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 17,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,291 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.69 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64M and $279.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 102 shares to 72,349 shares, valued at $10.11B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 46 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,801 shares, and has risen its stake in Ibm Corp (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Wealth Planning Limited Liability Corp reported 9,110 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Greylin Inv Mangement invested in 29,501 shares. Northrock Prtn Limited Liability invested in 1,575 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase Co, a New York-based fund reported 15.23M shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Com reported 14,374 shares stake. Yhb Invest stated it has 48,486 shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. Staley Advisers Incorporated stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Price T Rowe Associate Md has 4.20 million shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 88,857 shares stake. Tributary Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.06% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Westpac Banking Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, Ohio-based fund reported 24,371 shares. Bridges Inv Mngmt Inc reported 1.14% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Tru Of Vermont invested 1% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.84% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1.95M shares.