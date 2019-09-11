As Intuit (INTU) Valuation Rose, Coatue Management Has Raised by $238.38 Million Its Holding; Medifast (MED) Shareholder 12 West Capital Management LP Lowered Position by $5.08 Million

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 442.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 913,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The hedge fund held 1.12 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $292.67 million, up from 206,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $265.71. About 793,356 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU); 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The hedge fund held 115,341 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.71M, down from 155,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $105.6. About 190,381 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 06/03/2018 Medifast 4Q EPS 60c; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Charles Connolly Will Not Stand for Reelection to Board at June Meeting; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.15 TO $3.25; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To EPS $3.55-EPS $3.65; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $350 MLN TO $360 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY Rev $350M-$360M; 15/03/2018 – Medifast, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Gatheredtable software licensed by Medifast; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q Rev $99M-$102M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Michael Hoer Nominated to Be a Board Director

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark Incorporated reported 442 shares stake. Nomura Asset Mgmt holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 345,917 shares. 30,011 were accumulated by Patten And Patten Incorporated Tn. Old Dominion Cap Management has 3.19% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) owns 350 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj And Corporation reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Ww Asset Incorporated holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 17,737 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw Co has 0% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0.08% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 369,831 shares. Illinois-based Segall Bryant Hamill Lc has invested 0% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Ohio-based Mai has invested 0.01% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Long Road Counsel Lc owns 10,000 shares. Natixis Advisors LP invested in 37,481 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Fifth Third Savings Bank invested in 0.02% or 12,222 shares. Barr E S And holds 0.05% or 1,979 shares.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Reasons to Like Okta Stock Ahead Of Tomorrowâ€™s Earnings Report – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PSJ, SNPS, INTU, CDNS: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings: 2 Hot Tech Stocks to Watch in August – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Intuit (INTU) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Need To Know: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $9.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1.17M shares to 715,496 shares, valued at $215.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 32,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,918 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.14 per share. MED’s profit will be $15.35M for 19.85 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.75 actual earnings per share reported by Medifast, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Minnesota Medifast locations rebrand as Livea Weight Control Centers – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on August 15, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Under Armour, Medifast among stocks falling as Trump’s trade war with China escalates – Baltimore Business Journal” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Medifast (NYSE:MED) Share Price Has Soared 324%, Delighting Many Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zoetis combo heartworm med shows efficacy in studies – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold MED shares while 61 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.33 million shares or 0.23% more from 11.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.09% or 6,901 shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.03% or 636,226 shares. Toth Fin Advisory holds 0.03% or 840 shares. G2 Investment Prtn Limited Company holds 21,637 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Corp, Delaware-based fund reported 2,100 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd reported 0.05% stake. Whittier owns 5 shares. Metropolitan Life reported 16,443 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 0.01% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Tower Research Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Quantbot LP has invested 0.03% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Natl Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 54,943 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Fund Management Sa holds 28,643 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated reported 108,893 shares.