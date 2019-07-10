As Intuit (INTU) Stock Value Rose, Saturna Capital Has Boosted Its Holding by $313,200; Ballentine Partners Has Trimmed Holding in Yum Brands (YUM) by $386,199

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 0.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 1,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 468,909 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.58M, up from 467,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $274.38. About 745,348 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees Revenue Growth, Higher Profit — Earnings Review; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 22.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc sold 3,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,490 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, down from 17,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $110.85. About 748,312 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test; 08/03/2018 – YUM: INFLATION HELD BACK TACO BELL MARGIN LAST YR; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: YUM! BRANDS $1.975B TLB FOR REFINANCE; CALL MARCH 21; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS AVERAGE ANNUAL CAPEX BY 2021 OF ABOUT 40 MLN EUROS; 28/03/2018 – TIMING: Yum! Brands $1.975b 7Y TLB Accelerated to 5pm ET Today; 02/05/2018 – YUM: U.K. KFC SUPPLY DISRUPTION CUT 1% FROM SAME-STORE SALES; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; 13/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® Canada Launches Loyalty Program

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. YUM’s profit will be $263.97M for 31.85 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.10% EPS growth.

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12,257 shares to 12,857 shares, valued at $955,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ubs Ag Jersey Brh (MLPI) by 67,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 sales for $3.73 million activity. 19,436 shares were sold by Gibbs David W, worth $1.83M on Friday, February 8. Creed Greg sold $1.32 million worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 2,889 shares valued at $259,808 was made by Lowings Anthony on Tuesday, January 15.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98B and $3.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 320,000 shares to 32,183 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telus (NYSE:TU) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,000 shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS).

