As Intuit (INTU) Stock Value Rose, Pioneer Investment Management Has Lifted by $22.45 Million Its Stake; Parametric Portfolio Associates Increased Its Us Ecology (ECOL) Holding by $544,445 as Stock Rose

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 23.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 85,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 447,086 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.87 million, up from 361,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $5.19 during the last trading session, reaching $283.17. About 774,446 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 24C, EST. 21C; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Us Ecology Inc (ECOL) by 37.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 9,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.66% . The institutional investor held 36,388 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, up from 26,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Us Ecology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $60.85. About 31,898 shares traded. US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) has declined 3.74% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ECOL News: 07/05/2018 – US Ecology at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – US Ecology Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $39M-$42M; 08/05/2018 – US Ecology Sees 2018 Tax Rate About 27%; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 33C; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM $39 MLN TO $42 MLN; 29/05/2018 – US Ecology Board Reaffirms Capital Allocation Strategy; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 16/05/2018 – US Ecology at Houlihan Lokey Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – US Ecology Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 Per Share; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen PLC Exits Position in US Ecology

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18 are held by Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability has 5,682 shares. Lord Abbett & Lc accumulated 0.15% or 168,154 shares. Mutual Of America Capital holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 34,480 shares. Voya Investment Management has invested 0.61% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 1.22M are owned by Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Company. Connecticut-based Zebra Capital Mgmt Limited has invested 0.24% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.08% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Shelton Mngmt holds 0.09% or 6,203 shares. 1,196 are owned by Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Com. 31,990 are owned by Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii. 2.96M were reported by Bancshares Of Mellon. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.65% or 13,500 shares. 141,366 were accumulated by Ci Invests. Amica Mutual Ins reported 0.26% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $70.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 140,014 shares to 208,051 shares, valued at $11.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 1.77 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.58 million shares, and cut its stake in Xerox Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ECOL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 18.32 million shares or 2.20% less from 18.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset LP has 0.06% invested in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) for 100,708 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) for 1.39M shares. Tower Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Tudor Investment Et Al reported 0.01% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 1,060 shares. Ameriprise owns 122,188 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 8,536 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 6,713 are held by Aperio Grp Incorporated Lc. The North Carolina-based Captrust Financial Advsr has invested 0% in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Brown Brothers Harriman & Company owns 200 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 3,742 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 62,536 shares. Van Eck Associates reported 19,760 shares. 21,876 are held by Comerica Bankshares. Congress Asset Mngmt Communication Ma owns 52,662 shares.

