As Intuit (INTU) Stock Value Rose, Capital World Investors Decreased Its Position by $146.17 Million; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Lifted Its Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Holding

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 14.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors sold 560,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 3.36M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $878.96 million, down from 3.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $278.74. About 3.07M shares traded or 136.44% up from the average. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 15,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 922,445 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.35 million, up from 907,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.42. About 20.57M shares traded or 7.73% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 19/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO PLAN $1B FINE FOR WELLS FARGO: WASH. POST; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 12/04/2018 – MRC Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 06/04/2018 – ISS ALSO RECOMMENDS WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST REFORM EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION POLICY WITH SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Enterprise Global Services Announces One-of-a-Kind Career Program for Women Returning to Workforce; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Post Additional 1Q Accrual of $800M; 08/05/2018 – Atkore International at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Ed Blakey to Retire After 34 Years with Wells Fargo; 08/05/2018 – Goldman, Wells Fargo Looking to Credit Cards for Bigger Returns; 14/05/2018 – Fundlogic Adds Wells Fargo, Exits Cigna, Cuts Vertex: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Advisors Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 31,915 shares. Markston Intll Ltd Liability Com stated it has 187,465 shares. Prudential Inc holds 7.44M shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Endowment LP holds 0.76% or 111,310 shares in its portfolio. Archon Partners Limited owns 223,000 shares. Kbc Gru Nv owns 965,813 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. American Natl Company Tx holds 0.78% or 309,093 shares in its portfolio. Rh Dinel Inv Counsel stated it has 1.92% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Opus Investment Inc holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 80,000 shares. Pictet North America Sa holds 15,795 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Seabridge Inv Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 240,354 shares. Personal has 13,477 shares. Assets Investment Mgmt Lc has invested 8.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Mountain Pacific Advisers Incorporated Id stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdn Natl Railway (NYSE:CNI) by 100,693 shares to 4.49M shares, valued at $401.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdn Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) by 25,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE).

